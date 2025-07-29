Hiking With My Two Dogs Is My Biggest Passion, Here Are Some Highlights Of Our Tsho Rolpa Glacial Lake Adventure

Do you remember Charlie and Fluffy, my trusty canine companions who joined me on a hike around Manaslu? (To find out more and see our previous Bored Panda post you can click here.) Well, after that adventure, we decided to take a short week-long trek to witness the beauty of Tsho Rolpa, the largest glacial lake in Nepal near Mount Everest Region.

Unlike our previous trek, this particular one was the same way in, the same way out. So, we hopped onto our old but trusted Land Cruiser and drove to Singati, about 180 km northeast of Kathmandu. When we arrived, we discovered that we could drive another 40 minutes north to start the hike. After a brief discussion with Charlie and Fluffy, we decided to drive to the last point of the road and start the hike the following day.

We found ourselves in the serene Rolwaling valley, home to Mt Gaurishankar and several other notable peaks, and embarked on our journey in early winter. The trail was peaceful, and we hardly encountered any other trekkers. Join us on our adventure to Tsho Rolpa, the largest glacial lake in Nepal.

More info: awdoutdoor.com | youtube.com | Instagram

After our last adventure we took a short week-long trek to witness the beauty of Tsho Rolpa, in Nepal

Hiking With My Two Dogs Is My Biggest Passion, Here Are Some Highlights Of Our Tsho Rolpa Glacial Lake Adventure

In preparation for the trek, we undertook a few day hikes around our locality, given our past experience of completing longer treks. However, the main tool that aided us in our itinerary planning was an online map of the region, specifically the Magical Nepal map. With this map, we could easily map out the route and plan accordingly, ensuring that we maximized our time on the trek.

Trail looks quite promising in terms of the landscape from the very first day

We are very seriously guarding the lake from intruders and checking who is coming up from the village to the lake

Our experience on the trek was characterized by excellent trail conditions. The trails were expertly built and well-marked, making navigation a breeze. Additionally, we noticed some huts being constructed along the way to offer emergency shelter to trekkers. The terrain was also incredibly beautiful, and we relished every moment of it.

We are not Border Collies, but would like to give a try looking for yak herds

Ok, I am Charlie and I am in trouble! I need backup, where is my brother Fluffy?

During the trek, I had my two dogs with me, and I was conscious of their well-being. While Fluffy had no trouble, Charlie occasionally shivered after taking a dip in the ice-cold water. I was mindful of this and made sure he didn’t go swimming in the river in higher areas.

I am Fluffy and I am very smart, I run away from yaks and wait for Charlie to run back

Winter is coming and we have seen the last colors of autumn

Due to our late-season arrival, the weather was quite chilly, and many of the teahouses were closed. This posed a challenge, and one day we had to hike for a few extra hours to reach our destination. Despite this, we remained undeterred and pushed on, and in the end, it was all worth it.

Just finished the swim in the freezing cold lake and my tail is doing just fine!

Sunbathing

One of the most exciting experiences during the trek was when we were chased by a herd of protective yaks. The herd consisted of over 50 yaks, and they were guarding their young. To keep ourselves safe, we climbed a large rock and watched as they eventually calmed down and went on with their day.

Resting for a while in front of a small hut along the way

I like humans who offer me their snacks

The trek allowed us to witness a beautiful landscape with no other dogs or sheep in the area. This gave my two dogs the freedom to roam around I did not have to worry about Fluffy chasing after sheep. It was truly an unforgettable experience.

On the way up to the lake with beautiful mountains

Om mani padme hum – I can read Tibetan

I highly recommend this trek to anyone looking for a unique adventure. Even during peak season, there were only a few trekkers, and the locals were incredibly friendly toward our dogs. The views along the way were breathtaking and made every step worth it.

We did not meet anyone in this whole village because of the winter migration of local people to the lower belt of the region

A very beautiful trail in early winter with some autumn colors

Light tunnel on the other end

Drying myself after a swim near the lake

Do I look taller than the mountain behind me?

I am gathering some dry leaves and need a suggestion on what to do with them

I like waking up to the first ray of the sun, warm and cozy!

Nowhere can be more beautiful than this. I repeat, nowhere! The best window seats for me

Charlie in front of the frozen lake. This is our last destination

Nice morning near the lake with a small mountain in the backdrop

What is on the other side of the lake?

Almost completely frozen!

Fetch? Yes, I don’t care whether the lake is frozen or not, I will fetch it

Small waterfall on the last day of the hike

Hiking finished! We are descending down to our start point

Do I look tired? No, I am saving my energy for the next trip. I am informed we will go to see Mt. Everest on our next hike, I cannot wait to go!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
