I Create Funny Comics About Friendship And The Everyday Struggles Of Growing Up (20 Pics)

Highbury Hills is based on my own childhood and the everyday moments I shared with a close friend. We often found ourselves in funny situations, and I wanted to bring that feeling into my comics.
I’m also inspired by the humor and character relationships in Archie comics and Regular Show, which is why Highbury Hills has a fun, easy-going tone that mixes real-life experiences with a bit of silliness.
More info: Instagram | x.com | youtube.com | patreon.com
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us