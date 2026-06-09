Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

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Students don’t just learn from their teachers. They also learn about their teachers. After all, sitting together in a confined space makes it possible to pick up on habits, mannerisms, and little quirks that others might never notice. And it can happen surprisingly quickly, too.

Teacher and TikToker @megmelonsdiary recently uploaded a video explaining how one of her students was able to tell she has ADHD almost immediately.

The clue? How she holds her pen—a detail that sparked a much bigger conversation online about neurodivergence and the way it manifests.

Holding a pen is something you normally do without thinking

Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

Image credits: Hannah Olinger / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

But this teacher learned that there might be more to it than meets the eye

Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

Image credits: megmelonsdiary

Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out
Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out
Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out
Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out
Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

Image credits: megmelonsdiary

Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out
Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

Image credits: megmelonsdiary

Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out
Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

Image credits: megmelonsdiary

Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out
Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

Image credits: megmelonsdiary

Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out
Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

Image credits: megmelonsdiary

Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out
Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out
Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

Image credits: megmelonsdiary

Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

Image credits: megmelonsdiary

Her video has been viewed more than 2 million times

Many people said they hold their pen the exact same way

Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out
Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out
Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out
Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out
Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out
Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out
Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out
Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

There’s been quite a discussion in the comments

Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out
Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out
Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out
Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out
Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out
Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out
Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out
Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out
Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out
Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out
Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out
Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out
Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out
Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out
Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out
Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out
Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out
Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out
Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out
Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

And there’s always that one person

Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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