Woman Makes Friend Of 20 Years Suffer For What She’s Doing To Her Own Daughter

She’s suspected for a while that her friend is in a toxic and dangerous relationship. But didn’t quite know the extent of everything until she received a harrowing call at 3am one morning.
On the line was her friend’s daughter, pleading for help. The child revealed that her mom’s boyfriend had woken her up and beaten her for not doing the dishes properly. After hearing that her friend stood by, this woman didn’t think twice about calling CPS on someone she loves. In a series of posts, she explained what happened next…
She’s never really liked her friend’s boyfriend but she didn’t think he was capable of hurting a child
Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
When her friend’s daughter phoned her at 3am, she didn’t hesitate to call CPS
The woman clarified that she’d definitely be calling CPS
In a short update, she said the child is currently safe
She gave more details while responding to netizens, and revealed that she doesn’t feel guilty at all
“My ‘friend’ and her BF are both in jail”: She provided an update the following day
RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)
She later revealed that she couldn’t find the man’s criminal history
Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Should you report friends or family to CPS? Here’s what the experts say…
All children have the right to feel and be safe. And it’s our duty as adults to protect them. While it might be hard to report a friend or family member to Child Protective Services (CPS), experts say there are times when it’s absolutely necessary.
For example, if you notice bruises, cuts or other signs of physical injury on a child’s body and suspect they’re being harmed, make the call. Likewise, if you have reason to believe the child is being exploited. If you think a child is being neglected but aren’t sure, ask yourself, “Are their basic needs being met?” If the answer is no, you should report the matter.
“All you need is a reasonable suspicion,” says Emily Mendez, a former private-practice psychotherapist. “It’s better to err on the side of caution and call CPS if you have a suspicion.”
Experts also warn that you shouldn’t worry about offending someone when it comes to reporting cases to CPS. Former CPS worker Lizbeth Meredith adds that it’s not your job to investigate, but it is your duty to alert authorities if you suspect harm is being done to a child.
“In some states, it can be an anonymous call if you’re concerned there will be reprisals,” Meredith told SheKnows. “Social workers are used to getting calls from vindictive former partners or disgruntled family members; they will sort it out.”
According to the expert, your name is typically not released to the family involved. But in certain cases, your name and contact details might be passed onto investigators if necessary.
The family law attorneys at Batch, Poore & Williams, PC reveal that in most cases, CPS has up to 45 days to complete an investigation. It might take longer if they’re waiting on medical or forensic examinations, or additional information from professionals or collateral witnesses.
At the beginning of the investigation, social workers will typically meet with both the children and their parents. “As the case progresses, they may also interview teachers, doctors, and other individuals involved in the child’s life,” notes the Batch, Poore & Williams, PC site.
In certain cases, a Child Medical Evaluation (CME) will be carried out. “This evaluation is investigative in nature and can play a pivotal role in the agency’s findings,” the site explains.
In serious cases where it’s been determined that a child was neglected, harmed or abandoned, authorities may either petition for court-ordered removal of the child, or create a safety plan to prevent further harm.
People praised the woman for stepping in immediately
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