Hi Pandas, Share One Of The Funniest Moments When You Were A Kid (Closed)

Funny moments to remember from your childhood.
#1
“I can’t go to school because I have the hiccups.”
-5 y/o me
#2
My Mom bought tear-free shampoo for me and my sister when we were little. I was like, “Oh, so it won’t sting at all if you put it in your eyes?” and so guess what I did. I stood in front of the bathroom sink and stretched my eye open with my finger and squirted the shampoo in.
#3
i would steal all of te purple coloring stuff because i thought that made green
#4
I dipped my tortilla chips in water. Specifically the kind of tortilla chips that they serve at Mexican restaurants. In fact, I think I only did this at Mexican restaurants.
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us