Hi Pandas, Share One Of The Funniest Moments When You Were A Kid (Closed)

by

Funny moments to remember from your childhood.

#1

“I can’t go to school because I have the hiccups.”

-5 y/o me

#2

My Mom bought tear-free shampoo for me and my sister when we were little. I was like, “Oh, so it won’t sting at all if you put it in your eyes?” and so guess what I did. I stood in front of the bathroom sink and stretched my eye open with my finger and squirted the shampoo in.

#3

i would steal all of te purple coloring stuff because i thought that made green

#4

I dipped my tortilla chips in water. Specifically the kind of tortilla chips that they serve at Mexican restaurants. In fact, I think I only did this at Mexican restaurants.

