Nerdy Pick-Up Lines To Strike A Conversation With A Fellow Nerd

In modern culture, the word “nerd” is usually used to describe someone who is intellectual but socially awkward and often has an obsessive passion for something. This could be a TV show, a game, or the history of one small ancient Egyptian town.
For whatever reason, some people think that calling someone a nerd is derogatory, but you know what? If there is something that makes you happy and genuinely interests you, don’t mind anyone else; just enjoy what you like.
You can use your knowledge to create some clever pick-up lines. And if the person you’re trying to impress happens to also like the same thing, that gives you bonus points. A word of warning, though. If you use pick-up lines when meeting someone for the first time, make sure they don’t make the other person uncomfortable. You do want them to like you, right? So maybe bold pick-up lines shouldn’t open the conversation unless you are completely sure your counterpart won’t mind them.
Funny pick-up lines are a great tool to break the ice but don’t forget that humor is rather subjective, and even if you can’t stop laughing at your own joke, someone else might find that you make rather cheesy pick-up lines. So assess your words carefully.
In this article, we’ve collected the best pick-up lines for a flirty conversation with nerds. What are some good pick-up lines if you want to impress someone you just met? Do you have a go-to nerdy pick-up line that you are particularly proud of making up?
#1
I’m learning about important dates in history.
Wanna be one of them?
#2
You’re way hotter than the bottom of my laptop.
#3
You’re so hot, I bet you’re the one causing global warming.
#4
Your Bosons are giving me a Hadron.
#5
Wow, you breathe oxygen too?
We already have so much in common.
#6
I’m no photographer but I can picture us together.
#7
Forget hydrogen – you’re my number one element.
#8
Did we have class together?
I could’ve sworn we had chemistry.
#9
Excuse me, but I’m really attracted to you.
And according to Newton’s laws of gravitation, you’re attracted to me too.
#10
Forget the Golden Snitch — you’re the best catch out there.
#11
People call me Steve, but you can call me tonight…
#12
You and a blue moon have something in common — you’re both rare finds in this universe.
#13
Girl, if I was an enzyme I would be DNA helicase…
So I could unzip those genes.
#14
I wish Uranium and Iodine had similar atomic numbers — that way, U and I would be next to one another.
#15
Is this a chemical reaction?
Because I feel a new bond forming.
#16
Be right back, I have to call NASA and tell them I’m talking to the most beautiful thing in the universe.
#17
I used to think the moon was the prettiest thing in the universe — until I saw your smile.
#18
Come with me; let’s convert our potential energy into kinetic energy.
#19
I hope you know CPR, because you’re taking my breath away!
#20
Can you solve this equation: you + me + dinner Friday night = ?
#21
Are you a computer keyboard?
Because you’re just my type.
#22
Are you hitting the F5 key right now?
Because our conversation is refreshing.
#23
Are you a high test score?
Because I just want to take you home and show you to my parents.
#24
We have such great chemistry that we should do some biology together.
#25
You’re like an exothermic reaction – you spread your hotness everywhere.
#26
Is your name Wi-Fi?
Because I’m feeling a connection.
#27
Is your dad an astronaut?
Because someone took the stars from the sky and put them in your eyes.
#28
Are you made of copper and tellurium?
Because you’re CuTe.
#29
Are you from the cosmos?
Because you’re simply heavenly.
#30
Our love is like dividing by zero — you can’t define it.
#31
Wait, I think I have your email address already — isn’t it whatabeautifulperson@hopetheygooutwithme.com?
#32
If I was a knight in shining armor, would you lower your drawbridge for me?
#33
I must be going through anaerobic respiration right now ’cause you take my breath away.
#34
Let’s make love like Pi, girl – irrational and never-ending!
#35
Are you a camera?
Because every time I look at you I smile.
#36
If this goes well, you and Saturn will have something in common — you’ll both have giant rings.
#37
Wow, did the sun come out or did you just smile at me?
#38
Your beauty is unparalleled.
#39
You must be a magnetic monopole because all I get from you is attraction.
#40
See my friend over there?
He wants to know if you think I’m cute.
#41
Can I be the photon to your electron and take you to an excited state?
#42
Wow baby, you overclock my processor!
#43
You seem really gneiss.
#44
Want to create a metamorphic rock with all this heat between us?
#45
I never was good at trigonometry, but I could study your angles all day.
#46
You and Google have something in common: you have everything I’m searching for.
#47
Sorry, I thought you were Pikachu — you know, since you’re shockingly beautiful.
#48
You’ve got the curves, I’ve got the angles.
#49
Excuse me, I just noticed you noticing me, so I just wanted to give you a notice that I noticed you too.
#50
Can I plug my solution into your equation?
#51
My hypothalamus must be secreting serotonin right now, because you’re making me happy!
#52
You seem to be traveling at the speed of light, because time always seems to stop when I look at you.
#53
You must be a red blood cell, because you take the oxygen away from my lungs and straight to my heart.
#54
If I went binary, you’d be my number one.
#55
You’re so hot girl, you turn my software into hardware.
#56
I’m not a grocery item, but I can tell when you’re checking me out.
#57
I’d call our bond covalent — it’s pretty strong.
#58
Well, call me an archaeologist because I’m really digging you.
#59
Are you an appendix?
Because I think I should take you out.
#60
Let’s treat this between us like Newton’s First Law and keep it in motion.
#61
You’re the moon to my tide — I can feel your pull wherever I am.
#62
The universe is complex, beautiful, and fascinating — do you ever get jealous that it’s copying you?
#63
Are you the square root of -1?
Because you can’t be real.
#64
Our relationship is like a mouse — it just clicks.
#65
I’d share my network with you any day.
#66
I don’t want to .wav goodbye just yet.
#67
I think you’re suffering from a lack of vitamin me.
#68
I love you like an unspoken metaphor. That’s why I had to use a simile.
#69
You had me at your impeccable spelling and correct usage of grammar.
#70
You’re more special than relativity.
#71
My love for you goes on like the value of pi.
#72
If you’re so good at algebra, could you replace my X without asking Y?
#73
Is this a trick?
Because you’re such a treat!
#74
Is the airport somewhere around here, or is it just my heart I feel taking off?
#75
Excuse me, but can you empty your pockets please?
I believe you’ve stolen my heart.
#76
Are you into chess?
Because I think you’ve just met your match.
#77
If I were a neurotransmitter, I’d be dopamine so I could activate your reward pathway.
#78
You still use Internet Explorer?
You must like it nice and slow.
#79
I swear, I won’t take our love for granite.
#80
I have all these extra electrons — mind if I give you some and create a spark?
#81
If you love water, good news — you already love 60 percent of me.
#82
I went to the doctor and, turns out, I don’t have osteoporosis — you just make me weak in the knees.
#83
You must be a supernova because you’re the hottest thing in the universe.
#84
Look up at the sky — you see all the stars?
That’s how many times I’ve thought of you today.
#85
Are you the sun?
Because you’re the center of my universe.
#86
Star light, star bright, won’t you accept this date with me tonight?
#87
Are you a black hole?
Because I can’t help but feel your powerful pull.
#88
You could say I’m your satellite because I orbit around you.
#89
Even if gravity didn’t exist, I’d still fall for you.
#90
I hear you like math, so tell me: what does you + me equal?
#91
I really don’t like fractions — will you be my other half and make me whole?
#92
I hear you like numbers. Want to add yours to my phone?
#93
I did the math, and it’s true: there’s a 100% chance of you and I going out this weekend.
#94
If you were a triangle, you’d definitely be acute.
#95
You must be a 90-degree angle because you’re looking right.
#96
Honestly, I’m not a huge fan of numbers.
The only one I really care about is yours.
#97
You’re an A++.
#98
You can put down your firewall — I won’t hack your heart.
#99
There’s plenty of storage in my heart for you.
#100
Don’t worry — our future date won’t clear all my cache.
#101
Care to accept my cookies?
#102
Yoda only one for me.
#103
Funny, I lost my queen last game… But I think I just found her again. (For chess players)
#104
Some people may want to catch them all, but all I want to catch is your heart. (For Pokémon fans)
#105
Want to be my player 2?
#106
Are you a magician?
Because when I see you, everything else seems to disappear.
#107
It looks like I’m down to one heart — is it okay if I have yours?
#108
You are my density!
#109
Your body must be made of oxygen and neon, because you are the One.
#110
Go with me and you’ll be (Mg,Fe)7Si8O22(OH)2.
#111
You’re like a dictionary — you add meaning to my life.
#112
You must be a star because I can’t stop orbiting around you.
#113
You’re so hot that you managed to melt the elastics in my underwear.
#114
Roses are #FF0000, violets are #0000FF. All my base belongs to you.
#115
You’ve got more curves than a triple integral.
#116
I am cosine squared and you are sine squared.
Together, we are one.
#117
Can I have your significant digits?
#118
Whenever you and I get together, it’s like a superposition of 2 waves in phase.
#119
You must be related to Nikola Tesla, because you’re electrifying.
#120
Falling in love with you takes less time than my DNA takes to replicate.
#121
I wish I was your coronary artery so that I could be wrapped around your heart.
#122
Why would I need to know about the solar system?
My whole world revolves around you.
#123
It’s a good thing I brought my library card with me, because I’m checkin’ you out!
#124
I’m not being obtuse but you’re acute girl.
#125
Do you have any raisins?
No? Then how about a date?
#126
If looks could kill, you’d be a weapon of mass destruction.
#127
Wouldn’t we look cute on a wedding cake together?
#128
I wish I was your derivative so I could lie tangent to your curves.
#129
Do you have a quarter?
My mom told me to phone home when I met the girl of my dreams.
#130
If I were a function you’d be my asymptote.
I always tend towards you.
#131
Hey girl, what’s your sine?
It must be pi/2 because you are the 1.
#132
You must have strongly moving electric charges.
‘Cause you’re quite attractive.
#133
My love for you is like a concave up function.
‘Cause it’s always increasing.
#134
Is your nickname glucose?
Because you’re pretty darn sweet.
#135
I have my ion you.
#136
Call me a proton — because I’m positive you’re the one.
#137
Are you a heart palpitation?
Because you make my heart skip a beat.
#138
I guess the stars and I have something in common — we’re falling for you.
#139
Sirius’ light is nothing compared to yours.
#140
There’s a rocket ship with your name on it, and it’s heading straight for my heart.
#141
You’re sweeter than 3.14.
#142
What do our love story and the number five have in common?
They’re both rational.
#143
You and a calculator have one thing in common: you give me the answers I’ve been looking for.
#144
What does our attraction to one another and 7x have in common?
They’re both exponentially growing.
#145
You know, in school I was always told to find x when doing math, but I’m glad I found u this time.
#146
Want to meet over some JavaScript later?
#147
The only space that should be between us is the space bar.
#148
I just searched my symptoms online and, turns out, I’ve been bitten by the love bug.
#149
I don’t think I can compress my feelings for you in one file.
#150
My head is like a disc in a CD-ROM when I’m around you — constantly spinning.
#151
Your homepage or mine?
#152
Is your phaser set to stunning? (For Star Trek fans)
#153
Talk nerdy to me.
#154
I lava you!
Do you lava me?
#155
I think I’ve discovered my supersymmetric partner in you.
#156
Me without you is like a nerd without braces.
#157
I used to be able to recite the English alphabet before we met.
Now, I can’t get past “u.”
#158
Hey girl, are you gold?
Because I’m in Au of your beauty.
#159
If we were chromosomes, you’d be my homologous pair.
#160
You’re sweeter than fructose.
#161
I’ll smuggle you in my spaceship any day.
#162
Your body has the nicest arc length I’ve ever seen.
#163
I need some answers for my math homework. Quick. What’s your number?
#164
Every time I see you, my cardiovascular system gets all worked up.
#165
Is there a science room nearby, or am I just sensing chemistry between us?
#166
Hey hon, are you made of dark matter?
Because you’re indescribable.
#167
Your clothes would look better accelerating towards the floor at 9.8 m/s.
#168
Could you tell me the oxidation state of this atom and your phone number?
#169
You and the number 28 have something in common — you’re both perfect.
Follow Us