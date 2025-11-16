Hey Retail Worker Pandas, How Was Black Friday For You? (Closed)

Now that I think it’s safe to ask, how was Black Friday? I don’t shop during Black Friday because of the tales of people losing their minds, so, how was it for you guys?
#1
Target here! It was great! Doors opened at 7. There was a line waiting but not too bad. We were all there to greet them including the store manager. The store brought in donuts in the morning for us and catered lunch. It was a great experience and even though we were busy I felt the management made sure it was a fun day for everyone!
#2
I work at a game store that sells game tables and accessories (for Billiards and things like that). It was a quiet day, though we did have the customers asking about sales.
It kind of helped that we didn’t have any Black Friday sales.
#3
1st time in decades that I didn’t work Turkey day & Black Friday. Thank you old age and retirement! So MY Friday of hell was quite lovely, thank you for asking 💋
#4
It was sad, I was made redundant after 17 years in the same retail job :(
#5
Goodwill went well. Lots of Christmas decorations and wreaths went for cheap, but not cheap enough 😕. Lots of the customers think haggling is ok. I always wanted to ask if they haggle at Walmart. The clothing side of the store was a complete train wreck and had to be recovered every chance we had, but I didn’t get to because I was stuck behind the register for the whole shift
#6
I work at a gas station on the evening shift. There was some rude people that where mad about Christmas shopping. I’m telling you there was a lot of rude people that day. And entitled people. It was just an awful day. It be better if people act like they had some sense……but I guys people don’t like to do that now days.
#7
Old story I worked at Burlington and my friend worked at Best Buy. We both worked at the same time and I couldn’t drive so he drove us to work. We drove past the Best Buy parking lot packef full of tents cars and people. He drives to the Burlington and there’s tumbleweeds (slight exaggeration) rolling through the empty parking lot. It was a great day for me.
#8
my black friday was great….because i stayed home. i used to go out for black friday. it wago s fun. then, i was in a wheelchair one year. i figured i would go and spend the day at the mall. ended up getting shoved all the way into a rounder rack of clothing. it was at least five minutes before someone saw my hands sticking out and heard me asking for help. while i am not dependent on a chair on a regular basis now i will not go out on that day. heaven forbid if i was knocked down.
#9
Most people ordered their stuff online instead of coming to the store for the sales, save for a line of Canadians who streamed in at opening because our toys are priced better than across the border. Most of it didn’t get bought up until football fans flooded the store that Sunday.
