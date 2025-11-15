Hey Pandas, If 2020-2021 Was Featured In A Museum, What Would Be In It? (Closed)

Share your thoughts!
#1
I am sure the 2020-2021 years would look similar to Edvard Munch’s painting “THE SCREAM”. The only difference: Donald Trump would be the screamer and the background would be a montage of various people, blurred upon the American flag. A few bats would be flying around Mr. Trump.
#2
A facemask
#3
TOILET PAPER!! LOTS AND LOTS OF TOILET PAPER!!
#4
pictures of australia and california burning. portraits of bats. videos of blm protests. videos of jan 6. and giant blm murals.
#5
Probably a trump mannequin wrongly wearing a face mask with blm, wasps, and protests
#6
A model of the obvious thing corona virus
#7
a giant killer wasp
#8
YouTubers that helped us not go fully crazy.
also video games like animal crossing
#9
An exhibit about political motivated violence (from every side), dioramas of forest fires and another big section related to everything pandemic related.
#10
A small dimly lit room containing nothing but a single toilet paper roll on a pedestal in the center of the room.
#11
My bosses
#12
Photo of a fully-covered healthcare worker
Facemasks of various kinds, hand sanitizer
A poster on timing hand washing to different songs
Photo of some A-hole hoarding toilet paper
A “murder” hornet
Photos of the Australian bush fires and the big cloud of dust from the Sahara
Posters for the year’s big movies
Baby Yoda doll
Memorabilia from “Tiger King”
Video of the celebrations that broke out when Biden was declared the winner of the Presidential election
Video of the 6 January Capitol raid
BLM, Trump 2020 and Biden 2020 flags
Photos of BLM protests, the good and the bad
Photos of deserted streets in cities under lockdown
#13
A screencap of all the news highlights
#14
Pictures of the Australian bushfires, the California fires, Prince Harry and Meghan (to remember the time when they left the royal family), a sculpture of the covid-19 virus, a memorial to all the doctors and nurses, a covid-19 vaccine, a memorial to George Floyd and BLM, women’s rights protest pictures and posters, a preserved murder hornet, pictures from the Beirut explosion, and I don’t even think that’s all that would be there, there’s much more to be mentioned.
#15
For sure, giant screens with a montage with horror movie music playing all the scenes of 2020 in slow-mo. BUT LIKE WITH A BRITISH GUY TALKING IN A SOOTHING TONE BEHIND IT!
#16
Losing Kobe😢🏀
Losing Eddie Van Halen😢🎸
Losing Mac Davis😢🎤
Losing Kenny Rogers😢🎤
Kirk Douglas, Little Richard, Sean Connery, Siegfried & Roy, Jerry Stillar, Fred Willard, Regis Philbin, Alex Trebek, James Lipton, Larry King, Joe Diffie, Neil Peart… We lost so many legendary and iconic people.
#17
Pandora’s box
#18
It would be two human skeletons wearing a mask both on Zoom calls. There would be a “Do not cross” rope six feet away from it.
#19
A mask, hand sanitizer, junk food? and a TV? w/ Disney+/Netflix?
#20
Probably face masks, hand sanitizer, school is closed signs, and the president most of us disliked right in front of it. (he made it happen so ya……)
#21
A Tv Screen Saying: “Let’s just forget about this year.”
#22
A section about racism
-Black Lives Matter
-Stop Asian Hate Crime
#23
death, torcher, ummmmm more death and torcher, trump, and a whole lotta extra f*ck
#24
Some hand sanitizer, toilet paper, and bottled water with canned food
#25
A big room filled to the Max with toilet paper labeled emergency. So if this happens again we can break the glass.
#26
A memorial 4 all the people who have passed Kobe, Connery, Boseman a big ol’ memorial 4 boseman. A memorial 4 a KING
#27
If it were in the U.S., a dumpster on fire labeled “Trump presidency,” which you get to by going down a long hallway lined with all of Trump’s most idiotic tweets. And one room that’s a funhouse full of doors labeled with conspiracy theories and every time you open one, there’s white supremacy behind it. Also, a monument to the utter failure of our educational system, seeing as how so many people in this country completely lack critical thinking skills.
#28
Schrödinger’s cat but we are the cat
#29
Two Plaques….one saying Faith,Hope and Charity and the other Just kidding !
#30
Trump’s most idiotic tweets and his last tweets where he was absolutely loosing his mind, items that were stolen from the Capitol, Covid-19 vaccination vial + syringe, royal drama, people discovering new hobbies, Zoom
#31
Photos: Neighbors singing together on their balconies. Healthcare workers applauding as a survivor is wheeled toward the hospital door. A senior citizen looking out the window at a new great grandbaby. Adult people working from home with a cat or dog on their lap. A birthday car parade for a young child. Someone leaving groceries at the door of their neighbor. Bread. Lots of homemade bread. The joy of helping our neighbors, friends and family pull through these difficult times. We are not all in the same boat, but we are all in the same storm.
#32
Rona virus, bats, and Donald trump
#33
A burning dumpster
#34
A huge statue of Trump petting Covid19
#35
A giant a** with ‘the scream’ painted on it with trump as the person, with a speech bubble saying MAGA, I’m FINE and going back to the White House!, and *wronginfo* Wasps would fly around him and coronavirus, too. BLM protests in the backround.
#36
Not people.
#37
#38
1. A web camera (Zoom)
2. Vaccine(As a symbolism of the end of the Pandemic)
3. Masks
4. Trump flags(I hope USA recover soon from the piece of junk and improve in many areas)
5.
#39
A BLM sign, a Covid-19 statue, a painting of Australia burning. These would definitely be there.
#40
I feel like there would be a lot of masks, a model of Covid19, a ton of videos of women’s rights protests and BLM, and some paintings and statue’s of the animals that went extinct.
#41
a possible new world war
#42
The tourist: if youlook to your left you will see the deaths of millions of black people and to your right you will see the death of George floyd
#43
A sign saying Hell
#44
Siblings creating WW3.
#45
Hurricanes mini destruction model
Killer beehive
Political Problems display
Covid-19 symptoms and hospital display
Empty shelves that contained Toilet paper
Super winter
Zoom
Famous Social media accounts
U.S Texas snow storm primary source
And WEAR UR MASK
#46
In the crapper for being a really sh*tty year
#47
The rona virus, a mask (with a picture of the anti-maskers), tolet paper, and memes
#48
trump doing the ‘take the L’ dance in the mirror
#49
Garbage, just piles of garbage
#50
the grim reaper
#51
a vaccination
#52
It’d be a roll of Charmin in the British Museum.
#53
A mask lol
framed.
#54
||fake||magic mask and face shields
