Hey Pandas, Who Is Your Celebrity Crush? (Closed)

Who is your celebrity crush?
#1
Tiktoker- slimedupmike.
#2
Bella Thorne!!!
#3
TOM HOLLAND!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
#4
I have two. Thomas Brodie Sangster and Hayley Kiyoko.
#5
Tom Holland
#6
Melanie Martinez lol
#7
Zendaya definitely
#8
Cozy Zuehlsdorff
Look her up she’s amazing
I met her and she’s so nice!
#9
I used to really like Johnny Depp but then I realised that celebrities are mostly fake and need to get a life so I haven’t had a celebrity crush since then.
#10
Malachi Barton and Harry Styles even tho Harry Styles is a lot older then me.
#11
Look up “why are you bisexual meme” its the first picture in Images
#12
Plastique Tiara-TikToker
