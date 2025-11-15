Hey Pandas, Who Is Your Celebrity Crush? (Closed)

by

Who is your celebrity crush?

#1

Tiktoker- slimedupmike.

#2

Bella Thorne!!!

#3

TOM HOLLAND!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

#4

I have two. Thomas Brodie Sangster and Hayley Kiyoko.

#5

Tom Holland

#6

Melanie Martinez lol

#7

Zendaya definitely

#8

Cozy Zuehlsdorff

Look her up she’s amazing

I met her and she’s so nice!

#9

I used to really like Johnny Depp but then I realised that celebrities are mostly fake and need to get a life so I haven’t had a celebrity crush since then.

#10

Malachi Barton and Harry Styles even tho Harry Styles is a lot older then me.

#11

Look up “why are you bisexual meme” its the first picture in Images

#12

Plastique Tiara-TikToker

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Before We Threw Out The Pumpkin We Made Some Images
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Is The Tokyo Vice Pilot Worth Watching?
3 min read
Apr, 13, 2022
Bindi Irwin Gets Married At Her Late Dad’s Empty Zoo Just Hours Before Coronavirus Lockdown
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Painted Characters From Game Of Thrones Using A Dry Brush Technique
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
From Ruins to Beauty: 35 Impressive Before-And-After Transformations By Kou Yang
3 min read
Aug, 19, 2025
I Wanted To Paint And I Ended Up Painting With My Camera
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.