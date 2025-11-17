The rules are simple: 1. Write the most cringe song lyrics! 2. Be original!
#1
Your use of Lynx body spray
Really makes the ladies sway!
You like to state fact
Issued by your a**l tract!
(Chorus)
I want you to Alpha my Beta!
All night long!
I want you to Alpha my Beta!”
#2
“I love the way you roll!
Typing insults just to troll
Warrior on the keyboard,
Your insults keep me floored,
(Chorus)
I want you to Alpha my Beta!
All night long!
I want you to Alpha my Beta!”
#3
Anger from your basement lair,
Sat in your grubby underwear.
Playing World of Warcraft,
One hand on your shaft.
(Chorus)
I want you to Alpha my Beta!
All night long!
I want you to Alpha my Beta!
#4
Feel like I’m your cat I’m your dog
Now I want you to take me on a walk
Watch me be the loyalest of all
Okay, baby, here’s the leash
#5
Nathaniel, you easily could have made all of the list additons in one, like this
“I love the way you roll!
Typing insults just to troll
Warrior on the keyboard,
Your insults keep me floored,
(Chorus)
I want you to Alpha my Beta!
All night long!
I want you to Alpha my Beta!”
Your use of Lynx body spray
Really makes the ladies sway!
You like to state fact
Issued by your a**l tract!
(Chorus)
I want you to Alpha my Beta!
All night long!
I want you to Alpha my Beta!”
Anger from your basement lair,
Sat in your grubby underwear.
Playing World of Warcraft,
One hand on your shaft.
(Chorus)
I want you to Alpha my Beta!
All night long!
I want you to Alpha my Beta!
(your song is very cringe, good job)
Follow Us