Hey Pandas, Write The Cringiest Song Lyrics (Closed)

by

The rules are simple: 1. Write the most cringe song lyrics! 2. Be original!

#1

Your use of Lynx body spray
Really makes the ladies sway!

You like to state fact
Issued by your a**l tract!

(Chorus)

I want you to Alpha my Beta!
All night long!
I want you to Alpha my Beta!”

#2

“I love the way you roll!
Typing insults just to troll

Warrior on the keyboard,
Your insults keep me floored,

(Chorus)

I want you to Alpha my Beta!
All night long!
I want you to Alpha my Beta!”

#3

Anger from your basement lair,
Sat in your grubby underwear.

Playing World of Warcraft,
One hand on your shaft.

(Chorus)

I want you to Alpha my Beta!
All night long!
I want you to Alpha my Beta!

#4

Feel like I’m your cat I’m your dog
Now I want you to take me on a walk
Watch me be the loyalest of all
Okay, baby, here’s the leash

#5

Nathaniel, you easily could have made all of the list additons in one, like this
“I love the way you roll!
Typing insults just to troll

Warrior on the keyboard,
Your insults keep me floored,

(Chorus)

I want you to Alpha my Beta!
All night long!
I want you to Alpha my Beta!”

Your use of Lynx body spray
Really makes the ladies sway!

You like to state fact
Issued by your a**l tract!

(Chorus)

I want you to Alpha my Beta!
All night long!
I want you to Alpha my Beta!”

Anger from your basement lair,
Sat in your grubby underwear.

Playing World of Warcraft,
One hand on your shaft.

(Chorus)

I want you to Alpha my Beta!
All night long!
I want you to Alpha my Beta!
(your song is very cringe, good job)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 People Who Look So Similar To Celebrities They Could Fool Security, Seen On “Same De La Same” (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Hey Pandas, Draw Yourself (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Rejected From Service Dog Training, Leo Brings Random Items And Joy To His Owner
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
My 45 Comics About Self-Care, Mental Health, And LGBTQ+
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Would You Say Is Your Primary Emotion?
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
50 Times Crochet Enthusiasts Made Something So Incredible That It Had To Be Shared With Peers Online (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.