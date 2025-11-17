Hey Pandas, Write Something To Brighten Someone’s Day (Closed)

Let’s spread some positivity here!
#1
Hello! You are doing great and I hope you have a wonderful day!
#2
You’re all amazing people. By all logical odds, you should not exist, but you still do. There are people out there who are dumb enough to think you aren’t amazing, and that’s why you shouldn’t listen to them.
#3
When you read this I hope I can brighten your day because you are a great person and you deserve a pancake! :D
#4
Remember two facts today:
You are important.
You are enough.
#5
You are a very cool person! I know this is true because I only associate with people who are very cool, so even if you think you aren’t, you’re cool and fabulous by association.
#6
Stay positive and dont give negative/mean people even one second of your time.
#7
Just know that SheamusFanFrom1987 will help give your problems a proverbial (if not literal) Brogue Kick on your behalf :-)
As we Pandas are here to help and lift each other, we have to deal with each and every problems we face. Since that is the case, *picks up shillelagh* “Pandas, arm yourselves! We are taking FIGHT NIGHT to each and every one of our problems! They won’t know what hit them!” XP :-)
#8
Each cup of coffee prologues your lifespan.
Which is awesome.
I’m gonna be immortal 🥰
#9
Not sure where or who you are, but you are f*****g awesome! You are more than enough and we all appreciate the effort you put into yourself ( even if you put no effort in )
#10
If I can get enough sleep so can you✨
#11
Did you hear they arrested the devil? Yeah, they got him on possession. Laughter is the best medicine.
#12
Out there today, someone’s life is better because you were a part of it.
#13
Dreams do come true. Just make sure they are your dreams, and not someone else’s…
#14
🤣😁🥰🤡😼🐶 something 🤓🦄🐣👨👩👧👦🦾
#15
You are worth it ❤️❤️
#16
Today is a good day cuz I met you! :)
#17
The mirror never lies, so go tell yourself you are beautiful.
#18
That thing you did that you are king of proud of but hesitate to believe you *can* be proud of? It’s amazing, admirable and absolutely worth giving yourself a pat on the back for.
#19
You:
– belong.
– are worthy.
– are enough.
– are loved.
Don’t believe everything your mind thinks about you.
#20
Hiiiiii friends!!
Hope your is going well. Be kind and respectful of others even if you might disagree. Keep rocking that beautiful smile and remember, today might be your last day so make the best of your frikin Day bc life is better without regrets.(◍•ᴗ•◍)
Also, you’re not alone and you’re loved very much!!!
#21
feeling down in the dumps? it could be much worse… your crush could have rejected you today. or you could be listening to kidz bop “12 minutes of taylor swift”
#22
Don’t give others the power to control your emotions, they are yours and yours only to control. :) you deserve lots of love ❤️:)
#23
I love you all xxxx
#24
Your past does not define or limit you. Put that burden down and walk away from it. You have free will and choice. Put in the work, starting today to become everything you want to be.
#25
hello! you are good enough. do not let anybody tell you anything else. you are pretty/handsome and you are kind.
#26
You have lots of talent, and people appreciate and love you!
#27
Despite the immense improbability for you to be alive, now, reading this, you are. And you must keep going forward, because you have been given a chance against odds too numerous to count, and shouldn’t that mean something?
#28
Hello, how you doing today?
#29
Whenever you think you’re ugly, or fat, or nobody is ever going to want you as a romantic partner, know this: someone, at some point in your life, has thought about you as they pleasured themselves.
#30
No matter how cruel someone is to you or how bad your day seems to be going, take solace in when it comes down to it, you own your day! You have the power to react or reflect. People say “own the day” for a reason.
#31
Specifically to the ones who just got dumped. Unless you cheated and/or were the reason y’all broke up (like badly not them mad bc you like Nickelback or smth) you deserve better and will find the one for you one day. It hurts now I know, but the best revenge is living your best life without them
#32
For all the people out there who had a tough break up with their best friend (me as well, I feel ya): U are amazing. Its their loss. Also, Im sure you’ll find better friends. Stay amazing, Panda’s, and love turtles :)
#33
Nice butt. 😉
#34
I look forward to reviewing your site every single day. Browsing sites for me is a couple minutes at best…I probably have OCD and get bored (no pun intended) easily. However from the first review up to and including today its one of my favorite pass times and I spend a lot of time catching up on what I’ve missed. To put it plainly I’m not just a fan…I’m an addict. Ignore those who unfortunately for them don’t possess a sense of humor much less any appreciation for art, comedy and shear talent which is special otherwise everyone would be doing it for their 15 minutes of fame. Please keep it up…you’ve followers all across the world. God Bless & Take Care. #passionate fan from South Africa #show your bored panda love
#35
You are loved
#36
All of you are brilliant and beautiful and you deserve the world. If no one has told you this today, just remember- you matter more than you know.
#37
Cheer up! Have a Coke. Maybe things won’t suck quite as bad tomorrow.
#38
A loser gives up after one fail.
A winner keep failing until he can do it.
And you can do it!
#39
Today I made my wife a cheese sandwich for lunch. She said she’d like it toasted. I raised my glass and said “To the cheese sandwich!”.
Celebrate yourself.
#40
go buy a lamp for that spot in your house that never gets enough light.
ALSO: remember that it’s okay to have trouble saying the three hardest things to say, which are:
-I was wrong.
-I need help.
-worscestershire sauce. like legit search up worscestershire sauce meme.
#41
https://www.thelatestkate.art If this doesn’t make your day a little better, I don’t know what will!
#42
Guess what no matter what is happening in your life; you are strong enough to get through it. Not a toxic positivity but just a reality that you can handle it as long as you believe in your self!
#43
Hey, hi! I just want to remind you that you’re a precious human being. Have a great day!😁😁😁
#44
You are an amazing person, love your life to the full and have fun! If u need support, email me.
#45
You are stronger than you think and braver than you give yourself credit for. Take a deep breath. You’ve got this. I believe in you.
#46
“Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.”—Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
#47
Breathe in. Breathe out. Keep doing that. Say you are grateful. Eat something that tastes good. Say a prayer for those who can’t do any of the above. Peace
#48
Time will heal, time will wound; time – will pass.
#49
You are a time traveler. You might only get to go forward, you might only go forward one second or minute or hour or year at a time, but you are still a time traveler.
#50
You’re doing great superstar! Keep it up and never stop being a superstar!
#51
No matter how bad your day or life is, look for at least one thing each day that can give you a smile.
#52
#53
Love is like Electricity – It’s only Visible in ACTION.
– Catherine Maven
#54
Smile! It will make you feel better and make everyone else wonder what you’re thinking!
#55
If you ever feel alone remember that your body is home to about 200000 bacterias
#56
Whoever is reading this, you deserve to know that you are a wonderful person, and that you are a ray of sunshine in this grim world!! you may not see this answer,(based off of how this is #69 🤨) but whether you know of its existence, or not, YOU DEFINITELY DESERVE TO KNOW SO!
infact, i have a full list of words that describe YOU!
Accomplished: Proficient at something
Adaptable: Able to change quickly
Adept: Good at something
Adventurous: Enjoys taking risks/trying new things
Affable: Friendly
Affectionate: Shows fondness
Agreeable: Willing to do things
Alluring: very smexy 😉 (i swear im not trying to hit you up its just a fact 🥲)
Amazing: Wonderful
Ambitious: Determined to succeed
Amiable: Friendly, pleasant
Amicable: Friendliness
Ample: Plenty of something
Amusing: Makes people laugh
Approachable: Easy to talk to
Articulate: Speaks well in an educated manner
Awesome: Inspiring awe, amazement
Blithesome: Cheerful
Brave: Not scared
Bright: Clever
Brilliant: Clever, inspirational
Broad-minded: Open-minded
Calm: Even-tempered
Capable: Able to do something
Captivating: Keeps attention
Careful: Uses caution
Charismatic: Compels others to agree
Charming: Has charm
Chatty: Talkative
Cheerful: Happy
Communicative: Clear communication with others
Compassionate: Caring
Competitive: Driven to win
Confident: Self-certainty
Conscientious: Does their duty
Considerate: Thinks of others
Convivial: Cheerful, friendly
Courageous: Brave
Courteous: Good manners
Creative: Artistic
Dazzling: Bright
Decisive: Makes decisions quickly
Dependable: Can rely on
Determined: Focused on success
Devoted: Cares deeply for a person or ideal
Diligent: Works hard
Diplomatic: Tactful
Discreet: Keeps secrets
Dynamic: Full of ideas
Easy-going: Relaxed temperament
Educated: Well-studied
Efficient: Completes tasks easily
Elegant: Graceful, stylish
Emotional: Full of emotion
Enchanting: Delights
Energetic: Full of energy
Enlightened: Spiritually aware, rational, well-informed
Engaging: Interesting
Enthusiastic: Keen
Excellent: Very good
Expert: An authority on a subject
Exuberant: Full of energy
Fabulous: Wonderful
Fair-minded: Impartial, just
Faithful: True to something
Fantastic: Wonderful, amazing at something
Fearless: Without fear
Flexible: Able to change easily
Focused: Goal orientated
Forceful: Makes change happen, determined
Frank: Speaks honestly and openly
Friendly: Pleasant to others
Funny: Amusing
Generous: Gives to others
Gentle: Uses a light touch
Giving: Gives to others
Gleaming: Shining, very clean
Glimmering: shining with a wavering light
Glistening: Shining with a sparkling light
Glittering: Shining with a shimmering light
Glowing: Lit up from within
Good: Honest
Gorgeous: Beautiful
Gregarious: Sociable, likes company
Hard-working: Puts in full effort
Helpful: Looks after others
Hilarious: Extremely funny
Honest: Tells the truth
Humorous: Amusing
Imaginative: Has a vivid imagination
Impartial: Not biased
Incredible: Extremely proficient at something
Independent: Able to support themselves
Inquisitive: Interested, curious
Insightful: Has deep understanding
Intellectual: Intelligent, educated
Intelligent: Clever
Intuitive: Instinctive understanding
Inventive: Creative, comes up with new ideas
Kind: Looks after others
Knowledgeable: Intelligent, studied
Kooky: Unusual
Laid-back: Relaxed
Likable: Easily liked by others
Lovely: Good, kind
Loving: Shows affection
Loyal: Consistently supportive
Lustrous: Shining (often to describe hair)
Magnificent: Wonderful
Marvelous: Amazing, stunning
Mirthful: Full of humor, amused
Modest: Doesn’t seek credit or well-covered in clothing
Neat: Tidy
Nice: Pleasant
Observant: Sharp-eyed
i am almost at the limit but you are worth more than 1,000,000,00 DIAMONDS!!
remember this till you are ripe of old age/remember whenever you feel sad 😁
#57
You are more than enough, my dear,
In your heart, there’s nothing to fear,
You shine as bright as a star in the sky,
A precious gem that catches the eye.
Your worth cannot be measured or weighed,
In your soul, beauty is forever displayed,
You are a unique and wonderful creation,
A masterpiece of love and inspiration.
You don’t have to change a thing,
For you, my heart will always sing,
You are loved just the way you are,
A true shining light, a beautiful star.
So hold your head up high and know,
That you are enough, and it will show,
You are enough, and always will be,
In this world, you are a rarity.
#58
Just because you’re trash doesn’t mean you can’t do something. Its called a trash CAN, not a trash CANNOT. :) Have a lovely life!!
#59
If you set yourself a big goal and think you have achieved nothing so far, then look back and and and look at all the small achievements on your way. If you put these together, you will quickly realize that all this is much bigger than the big goal named for you. Be proud of yourself right now
#60
It’s actually really nice down here
#61
Free-Agency is an illusion, unsupportable by any scientific theory. You are just on a ride. You have no responsabilities, to anyone or anything. Whatever will be will be. Maybe your actions have consequences… but you didn’t sign up to that and have no control over your decisions anyway so try to transcend worry as best you can, brain chemistry and evolutionary processes allowing. Breath deeply and remember that it’s just not your fault. At all. If a Higher Being seems to you to have placed you in this position then feel free to blame THEM. The world’s need is an ocean and you CANNOT drink it, so just help where you can, because it feels good, excercise and eat well because ithat helps to alleviate pain and depression… and just generally do the best you can for your own sake.. not because you HAVE to, because you don’t HAVE to, but because then you will feel less shame (which you don’t deserve to feel anyway, but sometimes can’t help but do so… because the human condition is dumb but unavoidable!). Good Luck!
#62
The majority of people in the world are kind and wonderful. So much attention is given to negatives that if you put some mild effort into seeing the positive things in the world, the negative things aren’t as debilitating to acknowledge and deal with.
#63
Rejection is divine protection. And if you are not spiritual, rejection is still protection, because if a person or situation does not vibe with you, there’s no point in wasting anyone’s time and energy with it. And sometimes, we don’t know what’s good for us at the time, so it happens for/ to us.
#64
Here is one What one wall says to the other wall?
Meet you at the corner!
Franny and Zooey by Salinger
#65
please, please, please – realize that you are not here to rise to some standard created by others. you don’t have to fit into anyone else’s mold because you are enough as you are. the world needs you to be exactly that – yourself. rejection is part of life but it does not define your life.
#66
No matter how many people tear you down always know that you can and will get back up.
#67
Your smart
Your kind
Your funny
Your enough
#68
search up the dog breed akita
#69
YOU COULD DIE SILENTLY IN YOUR SLEEP ANY DAY NOW, BUT YOUR LEGACY WILL STILL LIVE ON! AHAHAHAHAHAHAHUYHLIUDHLFGUQELFIUG
