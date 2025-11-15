Hey Pandas, Write A Note To Someone You Hate (Closed)

You don’t have to write the name, and if anyone needs help with anything, I am here to help you, kind of like a free personal therapist.
#1
Dear fake friend ,
I want you to know its my life , not yours.
Stop making everything about you , because my problems matter too
Now i have anxiety about people and depression because you made me unstable .
I hate you , and want you to know i can never forgive you , you hurt my two bestfriends and you hurt me .
You bullied people and it wasn’t nice , you were only in my life as a pest and it still hurts me to even think about you .
You racist homophobe , you dated my crush behind my back made me think you were prettier than me that you were smarter than me .
Everytime i said i was ok i wasn’t , i have been interanlly screaming and crying , and slowly dying .
Karmas been a Bitch to me and now it is your turn , i will be watching making sure your life is hell just like you made mine hell.
Unsincerely, from your Depressed person
Lit present mic (anime simp)
#2
Hello evil human,
You have made my life a living hell and you will pay for it. Top on the list of things you have done is gotten into me and my friends space and sexually harassed us. The next thing is sat on my desk in my classroom when you were supposed to be in a different classroom. Next is kick the back of my bus seat on a school trip. I hope you go to heaven and die again from all the kindness.
From,
Me
#3
Dearest father,
I love you and I am proud of you, but you do things that are unforgivable. Your parents are hard on you, yes, but that doesn’t mean you have to reduce me to tears every time I make a mistake. You are racist. You are homophobic. So what if someone is black or asian or native american? Doesnt give you the right to be mean to them for that reason. I hate how every time we watch Magnificent 7 or Yellowstone or Longmire together, when a Native American character appears you say, “look at that savage!” No, YOU are the savage. We took their land when they were just trying to live. Some were savage, but thats because we raped their women and enslaved them, took their food and chased them from their homes. I hate how I can’t tell you things because you would judge me. I love you but you are an incompetent, intolerant, imbecile. Hope you figure life out even though you’re halfway through.
#4
youre a fat orange and the best thing you did for us was meme templates
love doggo
#5
To my dad. You made my life hell for three years, you kept me away from my mom, and you forced me into public school, a place you always told me was bad. I guess what I’m trying to say is, I love you, I really do. I just don’t think I can forgive you.
#6
Dear Mollie, I f*cling hate you why would you think it’s okay to be racist and to fat shame.
#7
To those fifteen (and counting!) fake friends who backstabbed me, and just left me and forgot about me, to those people who bullied me for no reason,
Why did you do it? Why? Just why? Did you guys have brains? Look, I understand why D and S did it, it was because I got into the spelling bee and they didn’t (that doesn’t make much sense but ok) but seriously what makes me so unlikeable that you just had to backstab me?
F*ck you all.
#8
Dear god,
why did you make my life hell, what did i do to deserve this, why did you make it where i cant be happy, why did you have to make it where i cant be loved?
dear fake friends and family,
what did i do to you to make you be so rude to me and abuse me , why did you do the things you did to me, why did you force me to be someone i’m not we used to have so much fun what happened to that why did you leave me to be on my own in this cruel place, and why did you make me feel unwanted and useless?
Love the unwanted child
#9
Dear, person 1, I hate you. I CANT EVEN LOOK YOU STRAIGHT IN THE EYE ANYMORE. I WISH I NEVER MET YOU- STUPID STUPID! YOU THINK ITS OKAY TO GET IN MY SPACE BUBBLE AFTER SO MANY TIMES I SAT AWAY FROM YOU. BC YOU JUST WANNA GO AHEAD AND DECIDE I CAN JUST HIT ON HER BY MOVING CLOSER AND CLOSER TO HER. I don’t see why you also think it’s even more ok to tell me your rich with a gold ‘chain’ and say it’s real gold ALTHOUGH YOU LIVE IN A VERY SMALL HOUSE IN A CRAPY HOUSE! I WISH I FORGOT WHO YOU WERE I WISH YOU NEVER MET ME. I WISH YOU DISAPPEARED. now I have more people to hate. and you are one of them.
Dear person 2, I hate you more. you made my life hell for a year now. I’m so glad we will be separated next year. I didn’t do anything to you. I can’t present in class my slide without knowing your going to just talk crap abt it while I’m presenting . I will get you back. I will make sure you know your not better than me. I will make your life hell.
Dear person 3, I also hate you. Your literally an 11 year old girl who likes cussing cuz it makes you “cool” you’re not even my age and I still hate you. You called my friend a cry baby, she admitted it too. Well thank you, actually. Thank you for lifting up my friends spirit to make her the strong girl she is today. I hate you so much. You tried throwing a shoe at her bc she called you a b****? Just stop. Your life can be hell as well for all I care.
#10
Dear Angela:
F*** you… You’re a spoiled brat whose never had any empathy for others. You only have friends to show off. You only show rotten hate to others and laugh at mistakes you recently just made. Even though you have a Tesla and wear Gucci clothes, that doesn’t make you a good person. You think that you are some queen and that everyone else should bow to you, but really, what are you? You are just some frog in the well who thinks the world revolves around themselves, and themselves only. I hope karma gets to you one day you filthy imbecile.
#11
Dear jerk,
I really hope I don’t ever find your opinion, because it sucks. This dress doesn’t look good on me? Well obviously you think that, you don’t have any fashion sense of COMMON SENSE! You think I’m lesbian? Everyone might as well be, so they wouldn’t have to date you! Think my friend is pathetic? I feel mighty bad for yours! You want to bully and cheat? Go ahead and give yourself a f*ck!
Sincerely,
Kirbi
#12
Dear Ms. Coder, my second grade teacher’s aide,
I still have scars on my feet from when you wouldn’t let me empty my shoes. I’m still scared of talking because you yelled at anyone who did. I’m still afraid to drink water from that time you told me that you would beat me if I did.
You were a terrible teacher’s aide. You always hated kids. You left physical and emotional scars on every one you came into contact with. I’m glad I don’t have to see you anymore.
Good. Freaking. Bye. ~ Jess
#13
Dear Abby,
If you do see this I’m sorry…
I know you love hanging out with me but sometimes I need a moment to myself
I like to do stuff alone you don’t have to follow me everywhere I go. I don’t really hate you just… sometimes I need some time to myself. If you see this don’t take it personally please…
#14
I hate you, and you know why. You also know who I am so I really don’t think I have to explain.
Love, the person you betrayed
#15
Dear person who made me cry,
You know what you did. You made the world a bad place for me and even after you stopped, everything everything has gone down hill from there. You hurt me physically and mentally, and I will never be the same. We were just kids when you hurt me, but that gives you no excuse for ruining what I loved. I thought you were nice, and pretty. I wanted to be like you, but you made me hate myself and think I was worthless. You tried to separate me from my friends and make me someone I wasn’t. You tod me that I didn’t matter. You opened my eyes to depression and suicidal thoughts. You acted like you were trying to help me but you made my life miserable. I can’t forgive you, and can’t imagine how much different my life would be if you didn’t ruin it. I can still imagine the pain you caused me like it was yesterday. I hope you know what you did to me.
The girl who you said doesn’t matter
#16
Dear person I hate,
When I met you, I thought I liked you. Then on the same day, you hurt me. I have hated you ever since.you have teased me and made faces at me. You have hurt so many other people, too. I hate you.
Person who hates you
#17
dear toxic hoe,
no I do not want to be your friend again, you anti-semitic, s*icide faking, name-calling, jerk.
you faked your s*icide and it broke me.
you crossed a MAJOR effing line.
you’ve made me hella uncomfortable using MY RELIGION as an insult. stop calling my friends simps and liars and leave me alone for good.
sincerely, anonymous
#18
Dear Jonah Magnus
You are the worst person I have ever met. You literally ended the world and I hate you. Go f**k yourself and if you ever go near Martin or Jon again I will kill you. I dont care if the Eye protects you. I will find someone that can hurt you and I will watch as you spasm in pain. I am aware that this makes me sound like a psychopath and I am alright with that.
Wishing you the worst
-Me
(A fictional character I am not actually murderous)
#19
Dear James*,
I cant stand you, what you did to me was awful. You are the most toxic person i know. What you did to Laurel* was absolutely vile, I cannot wait until i see you sometime in the future, i will beat the absolute sh.t out of you. Making two girls* have to take self-defense classes because they are afraid that you will hurt us, physically or sexually. I hope you get sent to the deepest circle of hell. I feel so terrible that i opened up laurel to you, but it only makes my anger and hatred for you grow stronger. You put me into an awful downward spiral, you almost made me kill myself, i have been fighting so long and so hard trying not to let your abusivness (?) consume me. It hurts me to know that someone one as horrid as you is still walking the streets a free man.
-With deep hatred- Gray*
*no names were changed
Laurel (12) Gray (me, 14) James (15)
Also, thank you “Lit Present Mic (Anime SImp)” for letting me and others vent and produce so much anger on BP.
