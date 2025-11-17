Hey Pandas, Write A Famous Opening Sentence And Let Others Guess The Name Of The Novel (Closed)

Quote the opening line of a famous novel you have read, let’s see if other Pandas know the name of the novel.
#1
“Look, I didn’t want to be a half-blood”
#2
“YEAH, I KNOW. You guys are going to read about how I died in agony, and you’re going be like, “Wow! That sounds cool, Magnus! Can I die in agony too?” “
Pretty obvious, but if you know this, we will be friends :)
#3
It was the best of times it was the worst of time
#4
This one is too easy:
It was a pleasure to burn.
#5
I’ll start, this is my offering, an easy one for you.
‘It was a bright cold day in April, and the clocks were striking thirteen.’
#6
“Once when I was six years old I saw a magnificent picture in a book, called True Stories from Nature, about the primeval forest.”
#7
The hottest day of the summer so far was drawing to a close and a drowsy silence lay over the large, square houses of Privet Drive.
#8
It is a truth universally acknowledged that a single man in possession of a good fortune must be in want of a wife
#9
‘One of the luckiest accidents in my wife’s life is that she happened to marry a man who was born on the 26th of September.’
I doubt anyone would know this
#10
‘There was a hand in the darkness, and it held a knife’.
This one’s easy
#11
Marley was dead as a doornail.
#12
“The night was moist”
#13
The King killed my canary today.
If anyone gets this, we are immediately besties :D
#14
Here we go:
The first place that I can well remember was a large pleasant meadow with a pond of clear water in it.
#15
” the past is a foreign country, they do things differently there.”
#16
“The man in black fled across the desert, and the gunslinger followed”
#17
First things first, Grandpa’s gone.
Follow Us