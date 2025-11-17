Hey Pandas, Write A Famous Opening Sentence And Let Others Guess The Name Of The Novel (Closed)

by

Quote the opening line of a famous novel you have read, let’s see if other Pandas know the name of the novel.

#1

“Look, I didn’t want to be a half-blood”

#2

“YEAH, I KNOW. You guys are going to read about how I died in agony, and you’re going be like, “Wow! That sounds cool, Magnus! Can I die in agony too?” “

Pretty obvious, but if you know this, we will be friends :)

#3

It was the best of times it was the worst of time

#4

This one is too easy:

It was a pleasure to burn.

#5

I’ll start, this is my offering, an easy one for you.

‘It was a bright cold day in April, and the clocks were striking thirteen.’

#6

“Once when I was six years old I saw a magnificent picture in a book, called True Stories from Nature, about the primeval forest.”

#7

The hottest day of the summer so far was drawing to a close and a drowsy silence lay over the large, square houses of Privet Drive.

#8

It is a truth universally acknowledged that a single man in possession of a good fortune must be in want of a wife

#9

‘One of the luckiest accidents in my wife’s life is that she happened to marry a man who was born on the 26th of September.’
I doubt anyone would know this

#10

‘There was a hand in the darkness, and it held a knife’.
This one’s easy

#11

Marley was dead as a doornail.

#12

“The night was moist”

#13

The King killed my canary today.

If anyone gets this, we are immediately besties :D

#14

Here we go:

The first place that I can well remember was a large pleasant meadow with a pond of clear water in it.

#15

” the past is a foreign country, they do things differently there.”

#16

“The man in black fled across the desert, and the gunslinger followed”

#17

First things first, Grandpa’s gone.

