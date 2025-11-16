Hey Pandas, Would You Rather Travel Into The Future Or Travel Into The Past?

Let people know down bellow.
#1
Future. Quick look at next weeks lottery numbers 😂
#2
The past! I would be happy walking amongst the dinosaurs, obviously I would hug all the dinosaurs. I would walk the streets of Pompeii before the volcanic eruption and admire the beautiful scenery. I could watch a play at the original globe theatre.
#3
While I’d be intrigued to wander through the past, maybe 1000-2000 years ago to see the evolution of civilization I’d go with the future. I’d like to jump forward and see what it’s like, maybe we have hope, maybe we save the planet instead of trying to find another, maybe we made contact….so many possibilities.
#4
Probably the future because we can already read about the past.
#5
The past. I’ve always thought I was born too late. I don’t know which time I would choose though.
#6
The distant future. Say, five thousand years from now. Utopia? Dystopia? More of the same? Extinct humans? Cybernetic humans? Settlements on other planets in the Solar System? Information from probes sent to exoplanets? Short of extinction, technological advances and genetic manipulation are going to be unstoppable, and I can’t help but wonder what good and evil will come of it. Will we live in a clean energy society with minimal impact on the environment? Crops genetically modified to produce high yield, yet need little water or fertilizer? Or will the surface of the globe be nearly uninhabitably warm, and much of the human race will have died in famines? Will the rich be near-immortal cyborgs and while the poor are merely human? So many questions and possibilities, so much promise and so many dangers.
#7
I would travel into the past, give my dad a copy of the tesla stock market so that he knows when to buy in and out for maximum cash.
#8
The past… and then perhaps a bit of tweeking 😉
#9
The past, so I can save Harambe
#10
I would travel into the past to the day I met my now-ex wife and tell myself “NOOO!!!”. Maybe advise myself to go get that mental health condition diagnosed and treated now instead of waiting another 20 years.
Yes, they’re related. If I wasn’t depressed I surely would not have married her. Even at the time I wasn’t sure why I was doing it
