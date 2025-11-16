Hey Pandas, Would I Be Wrong To Create A Fund Me Page So That We Could Pay Off Our Bills? (Closed)

My husband and I are both in our mid-60s with very bad health conditions. I know that there are people much worse off than us but I don’t want to spend our last few years always worried about money. Would I be wrong to create a fund me page just to pay off our bills which are about $15,000? Most of them are medical bills. We don’t have family that can help us and we’re both on disability because of our health issues. Do I sound entitled or awful if I ask people just to help if I don’t know us. Just asking for people’s input thank you.
I dont know what country youre in, but in the United States hospitals get to write off any debt on their taxes. So any bill that gets sent to Collections gets written off by the hospital. Which leaves the responsibility of the bill to the collections agencey. If your bills get sent to collections you can dispute the charge because you had no contract with the collections agencey to begin with.
Not at all, as long as your clear and people intentionally give you money for that, it’s totally fine.
Apparently, when it comes to medical bills in the US at least, if you ask for an itemised bill, it usually reduces the cost by a considerable amount.
You wouldn’t be wrong for setting up a GoFundMe, but please look into ways of reducing your medical bills. I wish you both all the best. Please post a link to your GoFundMe campaign here if you make one, so I can donate.
No you wouldn’t be wrong.
No, that’s perfectly fine! Be aware though that fund me sites depend on you sharing the fundraiser, so its success is mostly based on how many financially well-off people you know.
No. You wouldn’t be wrong.
