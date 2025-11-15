Hey Pandas, Why Do English People Get So Much Hatred? (Closed)

English people are among the poorest in Western Europe. English people are mostly descendants of the feudal system, who had no hope of social mobility, and who expected to go hungry and have nothing to their name but their conduct. Why do people think that if you are born in England wealth and entitled status is up for grabs? It’s like England is viewed as Downton Abbey and all English people sneer down their noses at everyone else. It’s weird. There are 30 Dukedoms and 5 of those are of the royal family. Don’t hate me because of a class system I have to rely on to offer me protection against those who would seek those Royal, class system, riches if the Royal family were disposed of. I mean can you imagine the fight for the spoils?
#1
What are you on about?
Follow Us