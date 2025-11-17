Hey Pandas, Why Did You Pick Your Profile Picture? (Closed)

by

Share your thoughts on what made you pick the picture that is currently your profile photo.

#1

A fellow Panda who went by the username Blue Mouse drew it for me

#2

it was from this rlly funny comic i saw somewhere on twitter(yes i have a twitter its only for looking at other people’s art). also ninja turtle obsession lol. i think i have creds in my bio

#3

I seached up donut clip art on google and saw one of a sloth and was like
‘Cool’

I shouldve did a panda one tbh, but now ima sloth lol

#4

I saw it on here, and I like corgis, plus who doesn’t want a destroyer of souls as their pfp?

#5

mine’s basic lol. It’s one of my favorite screencaps of Mamoru from Sailor Moon, simply because he’s an icon and the pic kind of fits me 😅

#6

It’s the character Lalli from webcomic Stand Still Stay Silent by Minna Sundberg. I picked him because he’s kinda got the same vibes as me, and is finnish too, and my favorite character from the webcomic

#7

i saw that a bunch of people had picrew for their pfp and i decided to check it out and boom here i am

#8

It matches my username

#9

I chose mine because I secretly love the pool rooms, specifically the neon pool rooms. It looks so ethereal, and it would be surreal walking through there.

#10

Because I’m lazy lol

#11

I found an AI art generator and had it make this

#12

Because I’m a huge Heartstopper fan and my favourite character is Charlie Spring.

#13

I just want smth goofy as my pfp to draw

#14

I made it myself. I am the god of the elements so I made something that has yin-yangs (I love yinyangs) and they had all the elements- earth, water,fire and air

#15

My name, it was originally a different piece of artwork, but then I remade it (originally for a challenge) and chose it as my pfp! If you cannot tell, the thing shown in the picture is Saint.

#16

There’s this character from a game I play and she’s one of my favourite characters, she is also like really really underrated

#17

Bc it kinda get the vibe of my depressed self when I made this and it was aesthetic

#18

Because it represents what I’m going through

#19

I drew it last month but ill probably change it

#20

Panda to go with my username 🙂

#21

It fits with the username. I like potatos and and all good dictators have moustaches so I just put them together.

#22

I saw this picture in a BP listicle of images that could be profile pictures. I loved it. My old pfp was a little alien that I made in fourth grade.

#23

My profile is of Anne Boleyn (Andrea Macasaet) from SIX the Musical. I chose this because I love SIX, Andrea Macasaet, and Anne Boleyn. Also, in the spring I am going to London to see SIX for the first time!!

#24

Because it’s a completely original meme made by yours truly. The text says Capitalism, the game for young Americans

#25

It’s the symbol of my favorite group (bridge 4) from my favourite book. It also matches my username.

#26

I enjoy the chaos of it. It also has been my profile picture on my social media for the past year. I hope you find it as funny as I do.

#27

It represents my reaction what I see in the world

#28

I don’t like putting my picture or pictures of my kids on the internet, so I chose my sister’s cat (I don’t have any fur babies of my own).

#29

Because boys and girls and what-have-you, I am Undisputed and I am here to SHOCK!… The System.

BOOM!!!

If you know, you know, Bay-Bay! XD

#30

I took a pic from a colouring book I like called “A million magical magical creatures” by Lulu Mayo because it’s two dragons and I like dragons.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Meet The Cast Of “Bump”
3 min read
Aug, 9, 2022
Hey Pandas, Draw A Hunger Games Character (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s A Moment In Your Life That Felt Insignificant But Changed Everything?
3 min read
Aug, 2, 2025
I’m 16 Years Old, And I’m On A Mission To Collect 10,000 Handmade Holiday Cards For The Elderly
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Fox Is Developing a “Clue” Animated Series
3 min read
Feb, 16, 2021
“The Call Should Have Ended There”: Guy Tries To Impress Company With His Cover Letter, A Lawyer Calls Him Instead
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.