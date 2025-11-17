Hey Pandas, Why Did You Pick Your Profile Picture? (Closed)

Share your thoughts on what made you pick the picture that is currently your profile photo.
#1
A fellow Panda who went by the username Blue Mouse drew it for me
#2
it was from this rlly funny comic i saw somewhere on twitter(yes i have a twitter its only for looking at other people’s art). also ninja turtle obsession lol. i think i have creds in my bio
#3
I seached up donut clip art on google and saw one of a sloth and was like
‘Cool’
I shouldve did a panda one tbh, but now ima sloth lol
#4
I saw it on here, and I like corgis, plus who doesn’t want a destroyer of souls as their pfp?
#5
mine’s basic lol. It’s one of my favorite screencaps of Mamoru from Sailor Moon, simply because he’s an icon and the pic kind of fits me 😅
#6
It’s the character Lalli from webcomic Stand Still Stay Silent by Minna Sundberg. I picked him because he’s kinda got the same vibes as me, and is finnish too, and my favorite character from the webcomic
#7
i saw that a bunch of people had picrew for their pfp and i decided to check it out and boom here i am
#8
It matches my username
#9
I chose mine because I secretly love the pool rooms, specifically the neon pool rooms. It looks so ethereal, and it would be surreal walking through there.
#10
Because I’m lazy lol
#11
I found an AI art generator and had it make this
#12
Because I’m a huge Heartstopper fan and my favourite character is Charlie Spring.
#13
I just want smth goofy as my pfp to draw
#14
I made it myself. I am the god of the elements so I made something that has yin-yangs (I love yinyangs) and they had all the elements- earth, water,fire and air
#15
My name, it was originally a different piece of artwork, but then I remade it (originally for a challenge) and chose it as my pfp! If you cannot tell, the thing shown in the picture is Saint.
#16
There’s this character from a game I play and she’s one of my favourite characters, she is also like really really underrated
#17
Bc it kinda get the vibe of my depressed self when I made this and it was aesthetic
#18
Because it represents what I’m going through
#19
I drew it last month but ill probably change it
#20
Panda to go with my username 🙂
#21
It fits with the username. I like potatos and and all good dictators have moustaches so I just put them together.
#22
I saw this picture in a BP listicle of images that could be profile pictures. I loved it. My old pfp was a little alien that I made in fourth grade.
#23
My profile is of Anne Boleyn (Andrea Macasaet) from SIX the Musical. I chose this because I love SIX, Andrea Macasaet, and Anne Boleyn. Also, in the spring I am going to London to see SIX for the first time!!
#24
Because it’s a completely original meme made by yours truly. The text says Capitalism, the game for young Americans
#25
It’s the symbol of my favorite group (bridge 4) from my favourite book. It also matches my username.
#26
I enjoy the chaos of it. It also has been my profile picture on my social media for the past year. I hope you find it as funny as I do.
#27
It represents my reaction what I see in the world
#28
I don’t like putting my picture or pictures of my kids on the internet, so I chose my sister’s cat (I don’t have any fur babies of my own).
#29
Because boys and girls and what-have-you, I am Undisputed and I am here to SHOCK!… The System.
BOOM!!!
If you know, you know, Bay-Bay! XD
#30
I took a pic from a colouring book I like called “A million magical magical creatures” by Lulu Mayo because it’s two dragons and I like dragons.
