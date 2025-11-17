Hey Pandas, Who’s The Most Important Person In Your Life? (Closed)

I am curious to know who is the most important person in your life.
#1
i try not to get attached to people but i guess my family?
#2
My brothers two kids(3 and 1years old). I would die/kill/go to jail for them two rascals’.
#3
Honestly, I only care about people I have a strong emotional connection with, or people I vent my problems to lol. If the people I don’t have a strong emotional connection to just dropped dead right now, I would lack any emotion whatsoever.
#4
My mum. She is everything I aspire to be, and the older we both get, the closer we become.
#5
Me.
#6
not putting down the importance of family, but my best friend. she was there when my parents weren’t. we know almost everything about each other. she brought me out of my shell. I love her to bits, and would gladly d*e for her.
#7
I don’t have one.
But my family. They drive me crazy and keep me sane at the same time.
I don’t think I would be here if it weren’t for them.
#8
well techancly my mom (she makes sure i dont die) but in my opinion my brother bc idek why he just is
#9
my baby brother. hes so cute and i am so happy that he came into my life. time passes by so fast when im around him and its as if only yesterday he was born.
#10
My boyfriend. He’s the reason why I actually smile all the time lately, he just makes me so happy, I can’t believe he’s part of my life, he made my life so much better and more happy than it was 1-2 years ago. Shoutout to my boyfriend for making my life so special and happy!
#11
I have a group of friends online centered around a very niche interest, and I’d have to go with them. I mentioned that I was feeling down, and almost all of them immediately asked what was wrong and offered to send me chocolate or something. I love them so much :D
#12
100% my husband, who happens to be my best friend as well. 2 birds one stone!
#13
My best friend. We’ve know each other since kindergarten, but after I let our old school we fell out of touch. I saw him last fall at this festival thing, and we reconnected. We hadn’t talked for over 3 years, but we’re friends again now, so that’s cool. He’s the kind of person I would help hide a body for.
