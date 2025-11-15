Hey Pandas, Who Wins In Marvel vs. DC? (Closed)

This will be the biggest craziest most important question you will ever hear marvel vs dc the age-old question. do you prefer the fastest man alive or the teen living in his mom’s basement being played by a 30-year-old man (Evan Peter) okk by the way I haven’t seen falcon and the winter soldier or wandavision final episode yet I know just don’t spoil it.
#1
i cant choose between spiderman or batman so maybe they’d both win…i dunno
#2
Marvel, I love Tom Holland
#3
Superman. Man of steel.
#4
Ok if there was a battle between which one was BETTER
It would 100% be Marvel
DC sucks
#5
Marvel for a few reasons. first of all, I think that they did a great job creating there own universe. When you look at the movies you can really imagine the whole world that they’ve made. There are a few things that don’t go together perfectly *cough cough* quicksilver *cough cough*, but other than that it’s amazing. I also love the characters and their backstories. It’s just all around great, and has a great fan base.
(Sorry that was so long)
#6
Probably marvel, I feel like the characters are a lot more fleshed out and human than DC. That being said, I also like DC a lot, but still probably marvel, since I like to see characters that are more flawed.
