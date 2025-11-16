Hey Pandas, Who Is Your Favorite Living Person And Why?

Hey pandas! We all have people in our lives. Some come, some go, some stick around for good. I think it might be interesting to find out where you are from, who your favourite person is and why. They don’t have to be famous but they do have to be important to you. So please go for it!
#1
FROM: UK
FAVE PERSON: Random Jogger
WHY: There is this random guy who I reckon is in his late sixties and he goes jogging around the neighbourhood. He takes with him a carrier bag and a pick-a-stick and collects all the rubbish on his route. What a cool guy!
#2
I’m in Germany and my favourite person is a woman from a town near me who dedicates her life to stray cats and also runs a small private shelter. I met her after someone had abandoned two little cats on my doorstep. I couldn‘t keep them because my cat couldn‘t stand others. When bureaucracy (the official shelter in my region wouldn‘t take them in without documents from the town council) and arseholery (the town council refused to provide these documents despite the law!) took over and I had no idea what to do with the little ones, this woman managed everything. She caught the cats, found a new home for them and even called the mayor of my town to tell him what she thought of him for not doing his job. She is an amazing and amazingly strong person and I‘m happy to know her!
#3
From Bermuda: There’s a young woman who walks for fitness every day close to where I live. Not only is it a long ways to be walking but is quite a steep uphill/downhill road- not easy! But she does this every day early morning & early evening and always looking fabulous as she does it. But here’s why I choose her: Not only is she inspirational but everyone she passes by (whether car, bike, walking, or scooter -lots of scooters/mopeds in Bermuda), she’ll give a little wave to along with the brightest smile. To everyone. If I’ve had a stressful day & I’m fortunate enough to pass by, I immediately feel better- that smile.
#4
My mum, I’ve never (in my 49 years) seen her say or do anything unkind. She gives, never takes, she has time for anyone, doesn’t judge people, even when they are behaving badly. She’s gentle, patient and understanding, always. She is also my best friend.
#5
Me 😘
I’m ✨perfect✨
#6
Jane Fonda. She’s not just stellar on-screen. She’s also working tirelessly at taking down the fossil fuel industry. In her latest work, beyond Climate Fire drill Friday’s, her new climate PAC is taking on fossil fuel-backed politicians to try and defeat politicians tied up with Big Oil.
#7
Mr. McMannis.
He was my elementary school music teacher.
He used to dress up as a superhero during the assemblies and cause mayhem. He volunteered for all the charity events. He ran marathons for all sorts of causes. He was one of the first people to ever tell me he saw potential in me and to never let what others think or say stop me from being who I want to be. He took me aside one day, after he saw me being picked on in class, and told me to keep my back straight and my head held high, because no one got a say on who I was or wasn’t supposed to be. And then he added it would make my singing project more, which yeah it did but not really helpful to the matter at hand. Lol
My first job (and current job, I’ve been there nearly 4 years now) I seen him again, he’s a regular there on Saturday and Sunday mornings. He stops in to buy a water and a energy bar after his morning runs. Which he still does at 70 years old.
Very first time I seen him in there I recognized him of course. He doesn’t look like he’s aged a day.
I didn’t think he’d remember me but I wanted to thank him for all he’d done for me back then. Not only did he remember me, he remembered me WELL. He asked me if I was still planning to become a dog trainer when I grew up (I’m not. Lol) and if I still wore mismatched socks because matching ones are bad luck (I do.)
He gives me little updates about his life and I give him my own in return.
He’s one of my favorite people in the whole world.
And he’s still teaching music. He teaches my nieces now. According to them, he still dresses up as a super hero during the assemblies. And according to him? He still has absolutely no clue what anyone is talking about. He’s never heard of a Captain Music. Never even met the caped crusader…
#8
It’s a toss up between my husband, my mom and my dog- not always in that order, though.
#9
My wife. We have been together 16 years. Have two great children. I’ve spent almost half of my life with this amazing person. I love her dearly. She looks past my faults, and does her best to support my ambitions and goals in life. 70+ hour work weeks, and she helped with the kids and had supper made. She’s one of the strongest people I know. Now that my career is slowing down a little and I have more time at home I do my best to help out but I can not thank her enough for all the help support and love she has shown me. And she does all of this while being physically disabled.
Follow Us