Hey Pandas, Who Is The Relative You Don’t Talk About In Your Family And Why? (Closed)

We all have that one relative that no one talks about. Who is this relative in your family and why?
#1
My sister and I don’t talk to my mom’s younger brother because when she died, he tried to sue us for some of our inheritance. He lent us money to sell her house but then wanted interest in the loan….so when we went to pay him back, it wasn’t enough. He and my father were best of friends, and my sister lived with him for a while. We are still sad our relationships had to end over that, but you don’t get to be greedy and take what we had left of her estate, small as it was.
#2
Great Uncle Joe.
I’ve met him a few times, and it’s always weird.
He is my grandma’s brother, and when my grandparents got together, he ended up meeting and falling in love with my grandpa’s little sister (Lou).
Not too long after my grandparents married, Joe and Lou got married as well. They started a family, had a couple kids, etc.
A few years later, when the kids were still young, Joe cheated on his wife with his secretary and then ended up leaving her for the secretary.
Joe and the secretary got married, making her my great aunt as well.
Talk about awkward when everyone is together.
My grandpa is one of the most loving people I know, but he will never get over what Joe did to his little sister and the kids.
Lou raised the kids on her own and then ended up getting married again in her 60s, I believe. As far as I know she is very happy.
It’s a little confusing. XD
#3
My granddad, because he became a Mormon, and a rule among the Mormon Church is that he can’t communicate with anyone who isn’t a Mormon.
#4
I’m that relative because I’m a disappointment ✨
#5
My sister. She beat the hell out of me 14 years ago. Told her to leave my home and never speak to me again. She tried over the years to guilt me. Its not happening. Now my living siblings think I’m the biatch so I got out the proverbial scissors and buh bye. I’m not perfect by any means, I’ve done things I’m not proud of. I just won’t take being hurt, beaten and then lied and gaslit to.
#6
Well the clear answer is that 🎶We don’t talk about Bruno no no no🎶 even though he’s 🎶part of the Family Madrigal🎶
#7
My fathers sister, her husband and their three sons. They can only talk about themselves and they always make up some sort of sickness that they have to get attention. Also they are always in dept because they constantly go see doctors for no reason other than too get attention.
#8
Me.
I don’t vote automatically for one party just because the family always “traditionally” voted that way.
I don’t follow the same faith as the rest of the family because I can actually think for myself.
I don’t feel the need to use other people just for my benefit because, I don’t know, I actually have a soul?
I am my own person and have never needed to beg to get what I needed…
Yeah, I’m the black sheep.
#9
My dad.
Everyone talks to him, but never ABOUT him.
He doesn’t talk about his past, his childhood, his family, his dreams… nothing.
Over the years, we’ve learned a few things after vigorous investigations (He was abandoned as a baby, again as a teenager, he has a brother and a sister living abroad, he didn’t finish school, he’s had no friends for as long as my mam has known him), but he’s not interested in discussing anything that occurred prior to meeting my mam.
Even mammy said when they first met he wouldn’t talk about himself, but she didn’t care because she liked who he is, so who he was before didn’t matter.
#10
My cousin, C. He’s in prison for killing his mom and trying to kill his sister and my great uncle
#11
My older half brother because he’s dangerous, last time he was in jail for attempted murder. My mom’s father nobody acknowledges existed because of the things he did.
