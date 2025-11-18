Hey Pandas, Who Is The Coolest Person You Have Ever Known?

by

Cool people cool kids nice people tell the community who is the coolest.

#1

In my sophomore year their was a junior girl in my math class (I’m a math nerd, so I was ahead, she wasn’t behind) who designed the costumes for the school theater and it was awesome. She was also very smart, and had some very interesting commentary on books I like. She was also a lot more out going than I was. She was always very nice, even when I acted like a huge dork.

Patrick Penrose
