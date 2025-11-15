Hey Pandas, Who Is That One Friend That You Feel Shouldn’t Be A Friend? (Closed)

Everyone has that one friend that bullies you to death, but you still hang out with them. Mine is this one kid I met as the result of a prank call. He’s very mean to me, to be blunt.
#1
I have a friend who just nonstop teases me. About everything. The way I look, act, and sound
#2
I had a friend who would berate me, tell me that I was ugly, etc. Dropped her like a hot potato.
#3
I had a friend whom I helped at her worst, gave her advice, and cared for but, when she found herself, other friends she…
– used me and wouldn’t talk much to me if it’s not to ask me for something.
– would say offensive things at me & my friends.
– would jokingly tease me.
toxic af
#4
I have a friend who used to tease me because I had a slight unibrow in 6th grade. Once, at lunch, she crushed a cheeto and put it in my hair. My hair is really dark so the bright orange cheeto really stood out.
#5
i have a friend named *my name* and my friend is me so …yea you get my point- right
#6
My period. I’m like “Oh, hey. Thanks for letting me know I’m not pregnant!…What?…You’re crashing here for a week again?… Just like last month. Great.”
#7
I had a friend who made fun of me for everything and was constantly talking about how she was so much better than me. There weren’t a lot of girls in my class (elementary school) so I stayed friends with her. She made me feel horrible about myself, would always make it seem like our arguments were my fault, and went out of her way to hang out with this kid who made my life a living hell. Still haven’t gotten over some of the things they said to me.
#8
All my friends at school
