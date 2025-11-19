Hey Pandas, Which Piercing Do You Want The Most? (Closed)

Which piercing do you dream of getting most?
#1
Lip piercing
#2
Tongue piercing
#3
Double nose piercings
#4
N****e piercings
#5
Earrings
#6
A d**k ring
#7
Snake bites (2 lip piercing)
#8
Nose ring
#9
Helix piercing
#10
Belly Button Piercing
#11
Also have a vch piercing that I love
#12
So this was a good 20+ years ago when piercings were becoming more mainstream but still not “normalized”. I got a frenum, 2 scrotals, and both nipples done. The n****e piercings never quite healed properly even with proper aftercare so they went first. Then the others were taken out after years of having them. I’m now piercing free but have been thinking about going back. We’ll see.
