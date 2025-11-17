Hey Pandas, Which Fictional World Would You Like To Live In? (Closed)

by

Could be a video game, movie, or book! If it is a world like Minecraft, include what fanfic/specific game it is f.e. Minecraft Dungeons, Story mode.

#1

Warrior cats! I would love to live in that world as a cat and live my life there! I would either be a warrior or medicine cat. But yea, Warrior cats :D

#2

I’d love to go to Camp Half-Blood. Though, I’d probably have died during the Battle of Manhattan tbh.

#3

Minecraft or Wings of Fire. I want to live in a Minecraft modded world where I can build myself a little coastal village (if I had friends. Minecraft singleplayer gets so lonely but none of my friends want to play it with me) of Wings of Fire (as a dragon, not a scavenger) I want to be a RainWing and live in Sanctuary.

#4

I’d either like to be a hobbit in the shire, or a Ranger protecting the shire, and which one it is depends entirely on how much stress I’m under in the real world :)

#5

I’d want to live in the Lost Cities (from KOTLC), since I would be a background character and could just chill. Also, the elves in that universe all look hot, have telekinesis/levitation/super abilities in addition to other abilities (like hydrokinesis, telepathy), and live forever unless killed.

#6

The Discworld. I reckon I’d be alright in Quirm.

#7

I would love to live in South Park, no idea why, also Demon Slayer would be cool, love the scenery in that, Furana (Roblox game), and maybe Adventure Time lol

#8

I’d probably end up dying in the worlds I choose

#9

anything but westeros.

#10

Pokemon, because shiny pokemon would look better in real life, rather than the pixels I waste my life trying to find

#11

The world of Naruto. Life would be so much more entertaining with justu!

#12

GOTHAM 🦇🦇🦇

I’m just kidding, no one wants to go anywhere near Gotham. But I would really love to be in Mandalore before the purge.

#13

I would love to live in the world of Heartstopper, it would be so awesome

#14

First choice would be The Shire, second choice would be the island of Dinotopia.

#15

Star Trek.

I checked, and I’m shocked no one has mentioned it yet. I wouldn’t even have to be in Star Fleet, just being there would be enough.

#16

Pern, but only if I was a dragonrider!

#17

The world in the Ascendance Series by Jennifer A. Neilsen

#18

Over the Garden Wall. Spooky but so cute.

#19

I would love to go to hogwarts or be in the Harry Potter universe but with my luck I’d probably end up as a muggle with no magic.

#20

Demon slayer or Gravity falls

#21

Stephen King’s Gilead (from the Dark Tower series) before it’s downfall

#22

Who wouldn’t love to be in the world of Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs?

#23

Harry Potter.

#24

This is really hard because I’m always adding myself into different fictional worlds, but probably the main one I imagine myself in is Marvel. I love marvel and would not be able to live without it. That and animals is what keeps me going when times get tough.

#25

It’s so hard to decide… my top choices would be Hogwarts or the Grishaverse

#26

The MHA world tbh,though I’d die cuz quirkless

#27

I’ve got a few:
Wings Of Fire (As a dragon)
House In The Cerulean Sea (A magic folk working at an orphanage)
Warrior Cats
Modded Minecraft
Tale Of The Outcasts (As a demon, probably)

#28

I already live in Australia, does that count?

#29

If I had to choose I would probably do the Simpsons

#30

Star Wars, but on the Imperial side because everything is so neat and tidy.

