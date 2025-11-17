Hey Pandas, Which Fictional World Would You Like To Live In? (Closed)

Could be a video game, movie, or book! If it is a world like Minecraft, include what fanfic/specific game it is f.e. Minecraft Dungeons, Story mode.
Warrior cats! I would love to live in that world as a cat and live my life there! I would either be a warrior or medicine cat. But yea, Warrior cats :D
I’d love to go to Camp Half-Blood. Though, I’d probably have died during the Battle of Manhattan tbh.
Minecraft or Wings of Fire. I want to live in a Minecraft modded world where I can build myself a little coastal village (if I had friends. Minecraft singleplayer gets so lonely but none of my friends want to play it with me) of Wings of Fire (as a dragon, not a scavenger) I want to be a RainWing and live in Sanctuary.
I’d either like to be a hobbit in the shire, or a Ranger protecting the shire, and which one it is depends entirely on how much stress I’m under in the real world :)
I’d want to live in the Lost Cities (from KOTLC), since I would be a background character and could just chill. Also, the elves in that universe all look hot, have telekinesis/levitation/super abilities in addition to other abilities (like hydrokinesis, telepathy), and live forever unless killed.
The Discworld. I reckon I’d be alright in Quirm.
I would love to live in South Park, no idea why, also Demon Slayer would be cool, love the scenery in that, Furana (Roblox game), and maybe Adventure Time lol
I’d probably end up dying in the worlds I choose
anything but westeros.
Pokemon, because shiny pokemon would look better in real life, rather than the pixels I waste my life trying to find
The world of Naruto. Life would be so much more entertaining with justu!
GOTHAM 🦇🦇🦇
I’m just kidding, no one wants to go anywhere near Gotham. But I would really love to be in Mandalore before the purge.
I would love to live in the world of Heartstopper, it would be so awesome
First choice would be The Shire, second choice would be the island of Dinotopia.
Star Trek.
I checked, and I’m shocked no one has mentioned it yet. I wouldn’t even have to be in Star Fleet, just being there would be enough.
Pern, but only if I was a dragonrider!
The world in the Ascendance Series by Jennifer A. Neilsen
Over the Garden Wall. Spooky but so cute.
I would love to go to hogwarts or be in the Harry Potter universe but with my luck I’d probably end up as a muggle with no magic.
Demon slayer or Gravity falls
Stephen King’s Gilead (from the Dark Tower series) before it’s downfall
Who wouldn’t love to be in the world of Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs?
Harry Potter.
This is really hard because I’m always adding myself into different fictional worlds, but probably the main one I imagine myself in is Marvel. I love marvel and would not be able to live without it. That and animals is what keeps me going when times get tough.
It’s so hard to decide… my top choices would be Hogwarts or the Grishaverse
The MHA world tbh,though I’d die cuz quirkless
I’ve got a few:
Wings Of Fire (As a dragon)
House In The Cerulean Sea (A magic folk working at an orphanage)
Warrior Cats
Modded Minecraft
Tale Of The Outcasts (As a demon, probably)
I already live in Australia, does that count?
If I had to choose I would probably do the Simpsons
Star Wars, but on the Imperial side because everything is so neat and tidy.
