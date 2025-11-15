Hey Pandas, Which Country Would You Like To Live In And Why? (Closed)

We all have that one place where we would like to live in. Which one is yours and why?
#1
Mexico because it’s the homelands
#2
Ze Mexico because my family was from there
#3
Country side of Japan, because of nature and culture.
#4
Definitely without a question Japan
It’s so calm and peaceful and the people are the best!
And it’s anime/manga heaven 🤤
#5
Thailand. The food mostly. Its pretty cheap to live there. Its beautiful. The food is amazing. The only downside is it very humid. Did I mention the food?
