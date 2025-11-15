Hey Pandas, Which Country Would You Like To Live In And Why? (Closed)

by

We all have that one place where we would like to live in. Which one is yours and why?

#1

Mexico because it’s the homelands

#2

Ze Mexico because my family was from there

#3

Country side of Japan, because of nature and culture.

#4

Definitely without a question Japan
It’s so calm and peaceful and the people are the best!
And it’s anime/manga heaven 🤤

#5

Thailand. The food mostly. Its pretty cheap to live there. Its beautiful. The food is amazing. The only downside is it very humid. Did I mention the food?

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Discover 10 Intriguing Facts About ‘P-Valley’ Star Jordan Cox
3 min read
Aug, 3, 2022
A Pub Goes To Facebook To Call Out The “Lovely Couple” That Left Without Paying Their Valentine’s Day Bill Of $244
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Here Are 40 Incidents From People’s Past That Were So Bitter That They Remember It To This Day
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Stephen Colbert’s Animated Donald Trump Series: What We Know so Far
3 min read
Aug, 10, 2017
Person Has Their Parents Watch Their Cat During Their First Year Of College, Parents Secretly Give It Away
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I’ve Been Writing Down The Songs That My Daughter Sings To Herself Since She Was 3-Years-Old And Making Faux Vintage Record Albums Out Of Them For My Wife’s Mother’s Day Gifts
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.