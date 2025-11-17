Hey Pandas, Which Celebrity Do You Think Could Turn You? (Closed)

by

If you are heterosexual then which same sex celebrity could get you playing for the other team?

If you are homosexual, opposite sex celebrity would get jumping over to team hetero?

If you are bi then… this question does not really work for you lot, but hey ho, answer any way!

#1

Hi yes, I’m straight but have two answers:

Timothée Chalamet, tho the age gap is concerning

Asher Angel, much better age gap

#2

I’m straight but I definitely think Margot Robbie could turn me.

#3

Sorry to be that person but… None. There’s no such thing as turning. I do like and admire some male celebrities though, of course.

#4

as a gay guy, gillian anderson

#5

hahaha, I’m a straight white girl but probably Beyonce. she’s fiiiiine

#6

honestly i’m bi, but the two celebs that give me the most bi panic are zendaya, and tom holland. like, how do you choose???

