Hey Pandas, Which Book Or Movie Genre Is The Best?

I won’t judge you for your tastes, but clearly fantasy fiction is the best genre.
Bonus points: tell me your favorite books from the genre!
#1
I personally like crime fiction the best
#2
For movies it’s a comedy! For books it’s time travel.
#3
Dystopian all the way. I find it fascinating how people can come up with these elaborate fictional futures, such as we see in The Hunger Games.
#4
My absolute favourite are dystopian novels and films. Here’s some book reccomendations:
Hunger Games
Fahrenheit 451
1984
#5
I won’t judge you by this sentence ‘I won’t judge you for your tastes, but clearly fantasy fiction is the best genre.’
But there is no best genre. When it comes to art, people should stop making rankings of not comparable stuff, and enjoy.
I was a big reader and cinema enthusiast as a kid. There was a poster in my school library with ten commandments of the reader (from a famous French writer). It impacted me a lot. The 10th went : It’s absolutely ok to start a book and never finish it.
With that in mind I felt like it was more comfortable to go ballistic on starting reading books outside of your ‘preferred genre’, out of curiosity (political essays, philosophical essays, novels – some from ‘classic authors’, some unknown writers, romantic or réalist style, fantasy, crime, adventure, war, memories, classic French, Russian, 20th American, Italian, Spanish and the list goes on).
Read for yourself, not to push an opinion and make rankings :).
Why don’t you just introduce us to the ‘fantasy fiction’ books you enjoyed, and why ? :)
#6
Mysteries. Only Murders in the Building is one of my current favorites, but I am also obsessed with Broadchurch. And Sherlock.
#7
Don’t hate me here..
Harry Potter all the way!
#8
I don’t have an absolute favourite genre, but I’ve been reading some classics lately, and they’re super good! At the moment I’m read The Picture of Dorian Grey, and I’m really enjoying it :)
Also reading Chalice of the Gods, the most (?) recent book in the Percy Jackson series. Really good, I recommend
