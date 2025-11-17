Hey Pandas, Where Would You Rather Be At This Moment In Time? (Closed)

Share with us!
#1
with jordan….
#2
Home. Painting or walking the dog or watching movies with my sisters.
Anything except school or work.
#3
My submission, in a lady’s bed, with her, and her permission of course.
#4
dead jk jk i would probably wanna be in norway
#5
Lyme Regis in Dorset. My happy place. One day I will get to live there.
#6
Either with my crush or in space just floating around checking out the billions of stars and their own solar systems with their planets and their moons. It sounds peaceful to me, I’ll be away from humans and all the problems they bring and the stars will keep me company for as long as I’m up there
#7
With my crush #sosinglerightnowplzsendhelp
#8
Ireland in a cozy restaurant eating fish and chips while it’s raining outside.
#9
With my boyfriend in England. We would probably be snuggling up together.
#10
At home with my wife and my dog. There’s out here in the world half as nice as that.
#11
Back in 1998, in my run down old house with my lover and my best friend, all cuddled up on the sofa. When life was still good……
#12
Back home with my best friend who I haven’t seen in over a year now
#13
Home. It’s been about 2 weeks, and I have another few days before I fly back home. I’ve been in Europe for a while, and am currently in Munich, and it’s all been amazing, but I miss my family, my fish, my own room.
#14
On my couch, snuggled with my dogs and a soft blanket, watching whatever Dr Who episode i want and reciting it from memory as it plays out on screen. Literal heaven.
#15
Just got back from a beach holiday and I already miss it
