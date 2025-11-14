Hey Pandas, Where Should I Go For My Holiday? (Closed)

by

Obviously, when Covid is gone, I’m being mindful of the situation.

#1

Japan!

#2

I have a few suggestions!

-Estes Park, Colorado (Rocky Mountain national park)

-The Badlands and Black Hills in South Dakota

-Mansfield, Missouri. There are two Laura Ingalls historic homes located there, and it’s a pretty fun little town.

-Burbank, California. Warner Brothers and Disney studios are located here and you can tour the Warner movie lot. (There’s also a guinea pig rescue elsewhere in LA, the Los Angeles Guinea Pig Rescue, which has rehomed thousands of guinea pigs. Guinea pigs are really cute, so I thought maybe it’d be fun for you to visit.)

#3

Newfoundland

#4

Denmark

#5

You could go to New York! The Big Apple is a nice city.

#6

S.A i lives there so come visit we will welcome yah (I live in Aldinga) :)

