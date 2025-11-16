Hey Pandas, Where Is The Best Spot In Your House?

^^
#1
The garden, it has tens of flowers that blossom in the morning and when I step out early, The view is breathtaking.
#2
My bedroom. Aka the raccoon nest. It’s small and it’s messy but it’s mine.
#3
where ever my kitten is :)
#4
My shed.
It is a haven untouched by phones and computers. I have a lovely old Sony amplifier and some nice Eltax bookshelf speakers through which I can enjoy some classic rock anthems as loud as I like!
(I also sometimes do a bit of repairing in there as well. All-sorts. If it’s broken, I can try to fix it for you. Emphasis on the word ‘try’)
#5
My bedroom where I pile up with my husband and my dog.
#6
My couch with my dogs. *Sanctuary*
