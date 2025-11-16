Hey Pandas, Where Is The Best Spot In Your House?

by

^^

#1

The garden, it has tens of flowers that blossom in the morning and when I step out early, The view is breathtaking.

#2

My bedroom. Aka the raccoon nest. It’s small and it’s messy but it’s mine.

#3

where ever my kitten is :)

#4

My shed.

It is a haven untouched by phones and computers. I have a lovely old Sony amplifier and some nice Eltax bookshelf speakers through which I can enjoy some classic rock anthems as loud as I like!

(I also sometimes do a bit of repairing in there as well. All-sorts. If it’s broken, I can try to fix it for you. Emphasis on the word ‘try’)

#5

My bedroom where I pile up with my husband and my dog.

#6

My couch with my dogs. *Sanctuary*

