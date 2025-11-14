Hey Pandas, When Were You Most Proud? (Closed)

by

When were you most proud to be a friend/family member of someone?

#1

I am most proud of my son, Teddy.

#2

My Sister once had to write a story about anybody in Kindergarten. When she can home, I asked her who she wrote the story about. She said it was about me, since I shared my stuffed animals with her. I felt so important and proud!

#3

When my dog bailey turned 2!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 😭 i wish i could post a pic. She wore her special sweater, and her fanciest bandanna.

#4

Graduating high school during the pandemic. I received my HS diploma in August 2020.

To my fellow 2020 graduates, I hope y’all are staying safe and doing great things.

