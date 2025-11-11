Perfect Grandad: I Documented My Dad Spending Time With My Little Monsters

I’m writing a personal story of my children – the daring adventures of innocence where everyday brings its curiosities and surprises. Each day opens up a new short chapter in their lives.
Words are not my first choice of a medium, so the story is told with photographs.
I would like to present to you my dad, a grandad of my little monsters. My dad wasn’t really a perfect dad, but he became a perfect grandad.
More info: lenkitymianki.wordpress.com
