Perfect Grandad: I Documented My Dad Spending Time With My Little Monsters

by

I’m writing a personal story of my children – the daring adventures of innocence where everyday brings its curiosities and surprises. Each day opens up a new short chapter in their lives.

Words are not my first choice of a medium, so the story is told with photographs.

I would like to present to you my dad, a grandad of my little monsters. My dad wasn’t really a perfect dad, but he became a perfect grandad.

More info: lenkitymianki.wordpress.com

Perfect Grandad: I Documented My Dad Spending Time With My Little Monsters
Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
