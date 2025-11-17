Hey Pandas, When Have You Found Something Out Too Late?

by

Let us know!

#1

was eating a pastry and i was half way done with it before i saw the mold on it 💀

#2

I was eating a pizza and when I looked at it…. There was what looked like mold it was broccoli but still I ordered olives ew!

#3

That I was suffering from an eating disorder. And it was getting stronger.

#4

Found out my ex had been cheating on me 2 years after we broke up. I had my suspicions before.

#5

I found out one of my friends wasn’t my friend after they got almost everyone in the group to despise me. Thankfully, two older friends who I consider family didn’t believe them and told me, and I was able to find out enough to call their bluff (pulled a thread so long it got into them lying/faking panic attacks in a prior confrontation with someone who we banned unjustly due to their manipulation)

#6

Mild but me and my mom travelled in haste to go to my friend’s birthday party ( it was 5-6 minutes as you count it) then I realised we forgot the fricking present for like my mother was just giving me death glares…..

#7

Relationships suck. Unconditional love is not human.

Patrick Penrose
