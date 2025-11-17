Hey Pandas, Show Me A Drawing You Never Finished

by

Nothing inappropriate, that’s it. :3

#1 Should I Finish Him??

#2 I’m Actually Going To Finish Her!!!! >:d I Love How Unique She Looks So Far!! (She Is An Octopus Dragon!!)

#3 George Eliot Should I Finish Him

#4 A Graffiti Samurai Tutorial From Sotep!

#5 This One. I Was Going To Finish It Up Digitally, But With Finals I Just Haven’t Had Time

#6 Drawing Of Hawks From Mha

#7 I Was Going To Add More Background, But Gave Up

#8 I Just Really Liked Drawing Hands In This Phase Of My Art

#9 This One Is At Least 15 Years Old! Not Sure Why I Kept It But Never Finished

#10 Idk If Anyone Watches Hermitcraft But This Is Pearl From The End Of Season 8!

#11 I Have To Stop Procrastinating And Color It In Lol

#12 Haven’t Outlined Or Anything

#13 I Was Going To Add Mountains And Some Trees, But Never Got Around To It

#14 Idk If Anyone Watches Hermitcraft…

Patrick Penrose
