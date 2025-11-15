Hey Pandas, What’s Your Zodiac Sign, That Sign’s Traits, And Is It Accurate? (Closed)

by

In your post, reply with the following:

– Your zodiac sign (And your birthday if you would like);

– Your zodiac sign’s traits;

– Are these traits accurate?

– If not, what sign’s traits would suit you more?

#1

🦂Scorpio🦂
Determined, brave, loyal, ambitious, jealous secretive, controlling, stubborn

Yup, that’s me

#2

– Sagittarius (Dec. 13)

– Optimistic, lovers of freedom, hilarious, fair-minded, honest, intellectual, spontaneous, fun, usually with a lot of friends, one of the best conversationalists in the zodiacs

– Yes, very very accurate

#3

I’m a Virgo, and all the “needs to be clean” stuff is becoming true, before I couldn’t stand cleanness and now I can even walk into a public bathroom!

#4

♈️aries- 4/15(don’t forget)
🔥passionate, motivated, and confident leader who builds community with their cheerful disposition and relentless determination. Uncomplicated and direct in their approach, they often get frustrated by exhaustive details and unnecessary nuances
🐏very true

#5

Leo:
strong ,brave, passionate, dominating,inclusive…
nope not me 😅 . but i am inclusive. I’m more of an aquarius.

#6

I am Libra ( October 14th )
I have no idea what it means though. I tried searching it up but I got different results for each website I went on. Can someone tell me what Libra’s are like?

#7

♏🦂🔥Scorpio🔥🦂♏
(11/11)
—————————————-
My personality is dominated by my shyness, compassion and artistic interest. You like being in the shadows, where you are more comfortable to work.
—————————————————————————————————————————–

#8

Aries: Like their fellow fire signs, Leo and Sagittarius, Aries is a passionate, motivated, and confident leader who builds community with their cheerful disposition and relentless determination. Uncomplicated and direct in their approach, they often get frustrated by exhaustive details and unnecessary nuances.

not so true to me, I am a follower not a leader, and I like to keep to myself and avoid people.

