Hey Pandas, What’s Your Weirdest Eating Habit?

#1
I don’t match meals with the time of the day, I eat what’s available at that point (Pizza for breakfast, Salad at 03:00, etc)
#2
I used to eat cupcakes from the bottom up to save the frosting part for last (I told May about this and she immediately taught me how to make a cupcake sandwich)
#3
One of my friends went to Egypt and said it’s extremely friendly to burp post a meal in Egypt as it indicates that you enjoyed the food.
#4
I have this habit of peeling off the skin of a grape before eating it. But I eat the skin first.
#5
i like to chew extremely quietly. its because i hate the sound of chewing. i just find it rlly annoying and disgusting even though its a completely normal function :/
#6
First, I love cooking and eating. In that order. I really need to be careful when preparing anything involving meat, cold cuts, pickles, cheese or nuts, as I end up “sampling” each ingredients as I use them, so much so that by the time the dish is done I am not that hungry anymore. Second, when working I often lose track of time and get hungry at really weird times. And not for nibbles or snacks. I have prepared a full meal at 2 AM.
#7
I never eat breakfast and rarely have lunch. at dinner I’ll eat loads
#8
When I was a child I used to eat paper. Like actually chewing and swallowing it.
I still crave it occasionally I just know better than to eat it.
#9
I get a craving so will then eat the same thing for a week before moving to something else….
#10
Sometimes I eat raw peanut butter with a spoon.
#11
I either eat way too fast(as in, I finished a whole large meal in three minutes) or i must chew every bite ten times before swallowing…no in between
#12
If I have a meal of several things (meat, veg, potato), I eat each section separately. I don’t take a bit of meat, then potato, then veg. I usually eat all of my legs first, then my potatoes, then meat. If there is bread served on the side, that always gets eaten last. And I never eat a meal with anything to drink.
#13
My friends track my physical/mental health by my FB food posts; Food is my happy place so the more elaborate and indulgent the dishes the more pain I’m in
#14
I eat popcorn with a spoon. I don’t want to eat with my hands or drop popcorn everywhere. It’s much neater with a spoon. And I don’t share.
#15
I still hold the spoon like a child would, and I don’t think I’ll be stopping anytime soon either…
#16
I have a few questionable eating habits but here are some of them:
1. I can’t eat things after they’ve been touching on my plate
2. I really don’t like things like bread or pizza or anything heavy like that. It’s a combination of the texture and bland taste
3. I can’t eat if there’s other noises of people eating. It depends on the day but noises like chewing, swallowing, or even heavy breathing make me nauseous when I’m eating.
#17
You know those jars of hot dogs, you boil them up? I don’t. I stuff a sausage or two, dependant on size, into those packets of microwave rice. Microwave for two minutes and have rice and hot dog meal.
#18
This one is kinda weird….but I eat my pizza with a knife and fork…..
#19
A few oddities. 1. Formal food (like sunday roast type), I cut it all up into small bits, mix it up with gravy, and eat it like a stew. 2. I never use hands, except pizza. Everything else including chicken wings, knife and fork. 3. Super fussy and allergic to loads of things, which means it’s easier to let me choose and/or buy my own food. However, in general, junkfood = yes. 4. I prefer to have continuous small snacks throughout the day to large meals. 5. Generally only eat a biggish lunch, almost always skip breakfast, and eat something small at suppertime.
#20
I put pancake syrup on salmon croquettes. I started doing this as a kid and never stopped.
#21
eating as fast as a cheeta
#22
I don’t like eating anything in the morning, but when it’s the afternoon I will have afternoon tea and then dinner (a couple hours later).
#23
I’m going to be bashed for this one…after I make tea, I just…suck the tea bag? It’s almost unconscious at this point, I feel wrong when I notice myself doing it but it will persist
#24
I need to eat every three hours lol
#25
certain foods have to be eaten with a VERY specific fork or spoon, or else they won’t taste good. this is the arugula salad fork and this one is for caesar salad, the spaghetti fork is different from the potato salad fork. even different soups require different spoons. you can’t just spoon out guacamole with the pea soup spoon btw. unless you were raised in a barn that is
#26
I like freezing plain milk and then eating it frozen.
#27
I have interesting sandwich taste preferences. Using any combination u like, these will always go togther: peanut butter, butter, vegemite, ham, honey.
#28
