Hey Pandas, What’s Your Top Hack For Making Your Home Feel Fresh And New?

Most of us have spent a lot of time at home recently, so I was wondering what your top quick tips and hacks for making your home feel fresh and new are? Perhaps it’s a cleaning tip, ritual, or even a new scent! I’d love to hear your ideas.
I agree with Shazz and Euna. Also, try rearanging things! Move your bed, couch, bookshelf, anything like that! It makes everything feel fresh and nice. 🙂
Open all your windows for half an hour or so – the freshness will inspire you! Spend the time giving your rooms a thorough dusting and get those spiders (and their webs) out of the house and back into the garden where they belong.
I love burning herbal sticks! I make my own with gardens I grew in the garden the year before to get that reminder of spring. Premade potpourri or herbal sticks would work just as well though I think
Actually making an effort to clean does wonders.
I like to bake cookies so the house smells like it, and I also get to enjoy a tasty snack. :D
I’m a kid, but live in a house so it counts :) PLANTS and SUNLIGHT!!! I cannot stress this enough, natural light and a few plants, even just one, makes all the difference!
I have been constantly rearranging stuff.
