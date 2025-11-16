Hey Pandas, What’s Your Superpower? People In The Comments Choose A Side Effect (Closed)

All in the title. I just feel that BP needs one of these!
#1
I can fall asleep just about anywhere.
#2
My super power is the ability to trip over everything and nothing.
#3
If I had a superpower, I would want to be able to jump into books, movies, TV shows, etc
#4
If I had a superpower, I would choose to have the ability to time travel.
#5
I wear t-shirts outside in the dead of winter in the UK. Cold does not bother me.
Heating in the house is only on for other people.
#6
I always find money while walking where ever I go. Usually coins, most was a £5 note. And I always have to pick it up, I’m superstitious fate will see if I don’t appreciate the small ones and won’t send big monies my way 🍀💷
#7
My superpower is being GenX.
We don’t get bogged down being offended by everything. We just move on and get on with living our lives.
#8
being a shape shifter
#9
I can breathe really quietly and I’m good at staying still.
#10
This may be a weird one but I can locate the exact fashion item you are looking for in a group of messy overflowing sales bins or be able to factually determine that it isn’t there in a matter of seconds.
#11
I can see sound. Loud bangs cause flashes of ‘light’ in the room. Pretty sweet superpower until my whole bedroom lights up when a pot falls in the kitchen.
#12
I can walk into a room full of people I’ve never met and suddenly all of them in spite of anything wrong they have going on in their lives will instantly feel superior and better about themselves because at least they’re not me. It’s quite astonishing. It’s a thankless power, though 🤔
#13
I can do absolutely anything as long as I write it down.
#14
The ability to speak to cats and understand each other
#15
During any conversation, I can practically pull a random movie quote that’s relevant to the subject. Not just the popular quotes, oh noooo…I’m talking about the most obscure movie quotes.
#16
Helping people with depression. (I actually once considered being a psychologist)
#17
I am great at threading needles. Was even better at it before turning 40.
#18
earthbending
#19
I can determine the outcome of my decisions. Like before I make a choice I can see what would happen because of that choice and therefore be able to make the best decision.
#20
My Super Power is my ability to Survive the loss of my 26 yo son. Every. Day.
#21
I can breathe underwater
#22
I can eat & drink anything lying down.
I hear with my eyes (I’m deaf & lip read! 😁)
#23
At work, I can take one look at something and immediately see what’s wrong
#24
Not giving a damn what others think while at the same time arguing with myself about if i’m really like this.
#25
My superpower is that any other lesbians near me glow purple… Everyone can see it even if they aren’t out yet
#26
My power would be summoning anyone from books,movies,TV shows. They’ll do whatever I ask and stay until I want them to go.
#27
I get teleported into books. I can hear, see, feel, and taste things around me and it takes a few moments to readjust when I come back to the real world.
#28
Transforming into any multicellular living being (real, fictional, mythical, etc.) and being able to use their abilities
#29
I know exactly how everyone thinks about me
#30
I have the power to sleep, and annoy ppl at the same time :>
#31
I can forget any upcoming appointment or task, no matter how important it is, or how stressed I am about it, or how excited I am about it. But once I’m aware that I forgot it, I can tell you exactly what I was doing or thinking at the time I should have doing it. I would like to step into Superman II’s kryptonite chamber (or whatever it was) and lose this power.
#32
I can win rock-paper-scissors in best out of three. I dont use this for evil I promise
#33
I can sit and move so absently people (and even animals) tend to ignore me completly while doing so, it’s like a form of invisibility.
#34
If I drink beer or clear alcohol (think vodka, blanco tequila, white rum, etc.), I won’t get a hangover. Even if I get falling down drunk, no hangover. It’s a mixed blessing because I know I won’t have to pay for it the next day (except for the stories about my behavior).
#35
I am immortal, prove me wrong. Not invincible, I can die just not from aging.
#36
I’m a teacher and I can teach any class there is.
#37
I can think my teeth whiter and they seriously get whiter!! 😳
#38
I can manipulate the probability of things happening
#39
I can clone myself.
#40
Anything I draw appears in front of me!!!
#41
My super power is that I can produce all liquids out of my eyes in the form of tears.
#42
I can remember anything unimportant and forget within a week (I’ll hide money for myself and then thank my past self)
#43
I have a seriously high pain threshold. I can be doing something around the house and cut myself pretty badly. Unless it is bleeding in front of my eyes I just don’t notice it.
Drives my wife crazy when I walk back into the house as we have polished wooden floors.
#44
hmm, I’m on the track team at my high school, so maybe running fast?
#45
I’d pick the ability to shapeshift into animals at will
#46
Infinite godly power.
#47
One wipe will always do it.
#48
My power: be able to cure childhood cancer with only one treatment.
#49
I can speak to animals.
#50
I can be walking on one side of a person and then they look at me and POOF I’m actually on the other side of them, and I can follow people quietly for a long period of time by breathing softly, walking quietly, and staying verrry still
#51
Saying something so awesomely dumb that people laugh, like I asked a young man if he wanted to come home with me and be my pool boy. If my inner clown thinks it’s funny, out it comes. Luckily nobody’s slapped me yet. I also do all my own stunts.
#52
Have a happy life that you always dreamed of. {Maybe like the happy dreams become reality}
#53
i can make any kind of mater out of my own hands
#54
Reading a book in one setting. I get started on a book and can finish it in a couple of hours depending on how long it is.
#55
If I had to choose a superpower, I would want to choose Reality Warping as the power.
#56
I can choose to feel how others feel whenever i want and to srop feeling like them whenever i want
#57
My superpowers are the ability to make little kids cry with just one look, push away any decent man, not sleeping for days, jumping to conclusions, and making assumptions.
#58
I can repeatedly eat then refill cake like ranboo so I never run out of cake
#59
I can learn to do ANY new job in one day
#60
My power would be being able to summon light whenever I want
#61
My superpower is that I can eat and eat and never get full
#62
Hmmm, Being able to understand anyone who’s speaking a totally different language which I don’t know.
#63
To make super corny jokes. :)
#64
My super power is that toddlers and animals like me.
#65
I have great memory
#66
My superpower is my, “teacher voice”. I can make a 16 year old hard-lad freeze and poop themselves in terror with a word.
#67
I have a wicked sense of humor. (Never mean, never demeaning) If I so desire I can get any person laughing within a few minutes.
#68
I am super flexible and can shape my body into the most awkward poses. I am so flexible that when we are doing Yoga or Gymnastics the teacher nearly always says, “Don’t try and do the poses as well as Maz, they are super flexible.”
#69
I can stay awake and never feel tired
#70
the power of all power imaginable and unimaginalbe , i then use this power to have no side affect and boom power
#71
I am a bird magnet. Wanna see some birbs? Very well give me a week I’ll get you some pigeons :D
#72
I pick up dog poop with leaves.
#73
i have the ability to either bore or amaze people with the ability to recall history facts – especially obscure history. also, an unrelated talent for connecting with animals of all sorts. my dad is more astute with this power as wild animals come to him – all sorts from squirrels to birds to deer
#74
At work my super power is after cussing up a storm (no one sits around me anymore), & saying I hate people – I answer the phone as politely as possible.
At home my super power is pouring myself a drink in the kitchen, going to sit on the sofa in the living room, and not bringing my drink. (The worst super power ever)
#75
My super power os that i don’t become sick even when i’m sick i can’t t feel it
#76
I seem to attract people with mental health issues. Most of them just need someone to listen to them at the time, but I don’t know what it is about me specifically. Like, a vibe? My pheromones? Some of the most different were a walking dead guy (but not a zombie?), a wizard who could change the color of clouds, a man from a parallel universe.
#77
I can wake up in the morning without coffee, tea, or redbull.
#78
I have the superpower to be able to be hot when others are cold And vice versa.
#79
I have the ability to spit anything I Imagine in front of me (Ice cream, house, cloths, donkey unicorns from Encanto, etc…) I also can fart glitter, and sprinkled cupcakes. (Do your worst)
#80
I am invisible in the dark.
#81
I actually see better in the darkness, than in the light. Can`t stand light cause of photosensitivity, wearing sunglasses all the time in summer.
#82
Being a psychic/medium.
#83
I always randomly find jigsaw pieces in the street so I usually pick them up.
#84
My super power would be running through walls to get chocolate!
#85
I habe the power to voice a deep voied troll
#86
shape-shifting into anything
#87
I have a great imagination but I might have ADHD because I never can focus…
#88
I am a vampire ( IWAV-ish)
#89
I would say my super power is that when someone says a word, i can think of a part from Encanto in an instant
Example: word: perfect
Part from movie: “I HAVE BEEN STUCK BEING PERFECT, MY WHOLE ENTIRE LIFE BUT YOU’VE DONE IS MESS THINGS UP!”
#90
My super power is that I can answer my honest opinion about anything, even though it may be constructive criticism and hard to say.
#91
I can go into any book, movie, ect. and live a full life, interacting with the characters and when I leave, it’s only a moment from when I left in the real world, and the timeline from the book, movie is back to normal and they forget about me.
#92
Time Manipulation. I can push people forward or backward through time, I can also freeze time.
#93
Super speed
#94
The power to control the wind, so I could fly, lift stuff, create windstorms, and alter air pressure at will.
#95
Being able to have no idea what the f**k is going on unless i’ve been actively paying attention for the past ten minutes which is very unlikely due to my sleeping problems (I’m currently pulling an all nighter)
#96
Hmmmm… that i have claws that i can retract at will, and semi- sharp teeth. Basically being a half demon, but not being possessed by anything
#97
Being so self conscious that I mess up.
#98
I can control shadows. Let me explain, 1st off, it’s like water in some ways as it can flow like normal annd I can sink through like a pool. 2nd, it’s like a pair of limbs as it can be controlled to grab and hit things. 3rd it’s like a mirror dimension as in everything is all dark. Think distortion world from pokemon platinum, and make it 20 times more distorted. That’s what it is. I’ll take your twisted comment that makes me think less about this power.
#99
I can get what i want and have a lot of lovers.
#100
Hmm fantasy powers? Well, I’d talk to animals but like real life powers, I’m able to stand silently still and walk really quietly
#101
I can read minds
And see the future
#102
I apparently have the ability to annoy just about anyone without trying.
#103
I always manGe to embarrass myseld
#104
I can argue with myself and enter a whole different world. with imaginary people.
#105
I can feel the pain, sorrow, fear, happiness and all of that while reading a book
#106
I can cook spaghetti at any time at any place using anything.
#107
I can get AFOs on a squirmy child’s feet in less than 2 minutes. Not exactly a super power but it definitely made mornings easier when my daughter wore those.
#108
My actual superpower is being able to identify plants, including some I have not encountered before but have only read about. I can also lose anything in a purse or backpack, no matter how large the item and how small the purse…
#109
I can describe someone’s hair to you almost exactly. Like if they’ve dyed it before, what colors did they dye it first and then later in time, what almost the exact color could be called, etcetera…. like, I could tell you the colors of my friend’s hair in sixth grade. First she dyed it red, then blue, then silver, then blue again, and so on…
