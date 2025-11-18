Hey Pandas, What’s Your Scariest Phobia That You Think No One Else Has? (Closed)

#1

clocks. its not that i am downright scared of them, but if i see a really old grandfather clock or if i am in a room of clocks i get a little uncomfortable.

#2

Since it has a name I’m assuming I’m not the only one, but I haven’t met anyone who does yet. I have Trypophobia which is a fear of clusters of holes and/or seeds. I avoid cutting tomatoes because the seeds bug me out. Makes my skin crawl. A couple months back there was a private party at the restaurant I work in. Afterwards we’re cleaning up and there was a large bowl of quinoa leftover. It freaked me out! 😨

#3

Having my hair cut. Seriously. For the last ten years I have shaved my own head. Them scissors near your ears? Nope. And when they use the clippers? On spot in particular, behind my ears, gets me shuddering. After a haircut from someone else, I am tense and ready and anxious and need a pint to help me relax enough to go about my day.

#4

Hair that is not attached to someone’s head. If I see hair in a sink or shower I have to call someone to clean it out, because I feel as if I might vomit. I clean my brush out with my eyes c!osed. Pet hair doesn’t bother me, just human hair.

