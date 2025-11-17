Hey Pandas, What’s Your “My Life Is A Movie” Moment? (Closed)

Or what’s your ‘main character’ moment?
#1
Friend A and Friend B are besties and always hang out. Friend A has a crush on me. I have a crush on Friend B. We are all in the same DND campaign.
I’ve been comparing this to a cheesy high school romance movie for over a month.
#2
I’ve never had this idea that my life is a movie. Perhaps certain moments, with the right song could be a music video, but not a movie.
I’ve had folks tell me I “should write a book” but I feel they were being facetious and generally insensitive, especially as they were more interested in discussing themselves than listening to me.
#3
Grade 7, I had two boys who liked me at the same time.
They were always competing and fighting. Whenever I would sit down, it was the usual, S on the right and K on the left.
I liked them both at different times, and it didn’t work out with either of them
#4
This was an awkward village party thing in my early teens, I had had a friend pretty much since I could remember who hated them as much as I did. We both escaped with a can of beer and ended up sharing that, stargazing at the end of the garden, screaming the pina colada song as loud as we could manage. Long story short that was probably the moment I realised I had had a massive crush on her the whole time. Didn’t work out, but that was a fairly excruciating summer.
