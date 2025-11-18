Hey Pandas, Whats Your Most Random And Weirdly Specific Ick?

Share down below!
#1
People standing in doorways chatting.
#2
Touching wet/cold food when it isn’t supposed to be wet and/or cold. The idea of wet bread.
#3
Muscle men in tiny little vests. I appreciate you worked hard on those muscles but put your shirt back on Fabio no one is swooning over your pecs!
#4
I don’t know if this totally belongs here. In shows or movies, someone holding or leaving the refrigerator door open makes me squirm in agony. I feel like screaming to close the damn door right now! On top of everything, the Sims game had glitch and the Sims left the refrigerator door open. Those ungrateful pixel people found out my dark secret! I don’t know what it is that causes me so much anxiety that imaginary products in empty packages on the screen go to waste. Oh, and that imaginary but in a way real wasted electricity. This is one of those things that makes me think I’m a bit of a nut.
#5
Food in the sink. Scrape your plate, give it a courtesy rinse, and wash the grody soaked crumbs down the drain.
#6
Food or filth on any handle, k**b or pull in the kitchen.
#7
Random sticky spots… If I know the cause of the stickiness, no problem. But if I touch something, and it’s randomly sticky…. no thank you.
#8
The use of the word ” ick” just infuriates me….. why do people insist on talking like 3 years olds….
#9
People that spit
#10
Bored Panda pop-ups asking to stop using adblockers despite the fact that BP has added so many ads that the site is unusable and annoying without adblockers.
#11
Eating sushi with a fork. It’s appropriate to use your fingers if you can’t use chops sticks. But no…my SIL uses a fork to first cut the sushi in half and then stabs it and eats it. I can’t even watch.
#12
Dotting the letter i with a heart.
#13
A hand with 2 fingers extended and together.
I have an *intense* phobia of the “lady doctor” and all things related to it due to a traumatic experience; for anyone who’s had a “well woman” exam, I’m sure you can recognize why that gesture has been lumped into the imagery that triggers that phobia.
#14
Microfiber cloths
#15
Spills and crumbs on tables in public! It infuriates me so much. You don’t know who left them, who touched them, and…. it’s honestly so gross and annoying. Like, come on! Learn to clean up after yourselves!
#16
Insect legs. I don’t mind the insect (most of the time, but I am mildly scared of them), but I just hate seeing their legs. Detached from the body. Lying alone. Especially cockroaches. Those little legs.
#17
Smacking or chewing loudly. It just grosses me out having to listen to someone eating.
#18
unpitted cherries, because one time when I was 6, I ate a bad one and threw up so now I don’t trust any cherries except for maraschino pitted cherries
#19
Food crumbs on a table or floor
Just makes me uncomfortable and I don’t know why
They’re just sitting there
Just ick
#20
Frosted glass 🤢
#21
PBS Kids. I hate it. All of the shows and I don’t know why! I have nothing against them, they just unconsciously irritate me out of my mind when I have to watch or hear them. My theory is that it’s all of those unnatural sounding voices…
#22
wet cotton balls/ cotton wool. just gives me the heebie jeebies
#23
People that wipe their mucus aka snot on bathroom cubicle walls. I came across this at secondary school. 🤢
#24
Does this count? My dad controlling my autonomy by saying the only way he will take me to work is if i take a shower. I struggle with depression and anxiety, some days I’ve gone a week without a shower. My hair gets very scratchy and frizzy a day after not showering so idk if it’s just that or him thinking i smell when I don’t. I have brown pigmentation spots on my arms that my mom and dad are convinced it’s dirt. I’ve tried rubbing at them in the shower or with water but they always turn red. I’ve also had intrusive thoughts about asking everyone around me if they shower everyday and that if they don’t, my mind tells me to tell them they’re smelly otherwise/be mean to ppl that have messy hair. This makes me want to cry because it’s not like me to do this.
#25
Poems with words that create art . I went into my brothers room for something and i find this artwork that says feel the wind see the wind hear the wind ( I don’t look at his art anymore ) It scared me half to death.
#26
When you say something and the person you’re talking to can’t hear, so they lean their head forward really far to ask you to repeat it. It doesn’t sound annoying but I literally hate when people get that close, especially with the weird faces that people sometimes make when they don’t understand something. I promise you can hear me just as well without sticking your whole head right up to my face.
#27
people saying sushi as sooshi. I am learning both Japanese and mandarin and it just infuriates me so much. Kind of stupid, but I still think shou si is a better name
#28
guys who use emojis.
