Hey Pandas, What’s Your Least Favorite Halloween Costume?

#1
“Slutty” anything
#2
Being in Mexico, any Mexican druglord costume. I do not mind overblown stereotypes for Halloween, but these people are not funny and do not appreciate others make fun of them.
Worst thing is that these costumes sort of romantize violence or downplay the suffering of many people.
If you decide to dress up like this for Halloween at your private party, so be it, but if you come trick or treating I’m slamming my door in your face.
#3
Donald Trump. Baggy blue suit, red tie, and bird’s nest on head.
#4
To dress like you have some kind of disability when you don’t.
#5
When I got too old to trick or treat I would dress up as a ghost and mysteriously float between houses. It was all black underneath and a sheet, plus a lot of paste on my face. The kids loved it.
One time when I was handing out candy at the door, I used a garbage bag stuffed with newspaper and told them I was a raisin.
Is there really a bad Halloween costume? I’ve been a flapper, dead person and a lot of other costumes.
#6
I’d have to say anything that seems to be motivated by hate or mean-spiritedness. There are a lot of mean spirits around on Halloween; we don’t need to add to them. Pretty much any sort of costume is fine with me, if it seems to done in a spirit of good humor, maybe teasing. But I will be the first to admit, this is a *very* subjective criterion.
#7
Anything involving period products.
#8
Horror clowns. I used to love funny circus clowns. Can’t say I like the more grotesque version.
#9
Pirates, anything pirates. Tending bar and hearing “arrr, another flagon of grog!” Made me want to shove the soda gun up someone’s @ss.
#10
That I’ve worn, probably an old Yami Yugi costume from Yu-Gi-Oh!
The outfit itself was fine by Halloween store standards, but the accessories, not so much. The Millennium Puzzle was a thin foam/fabric triangle that was tied on a necklace string, and the mask was really uncomfortable. I’d personally prefer it if it would have been a stylized wig instead.
In general, anything to do with memes, politics, racist/hateful imagery, or the sexualized Halloween costumes.
#11
Kamala Harris She scared most of us and she’ll cackle and you you’re left with an anyurisem.
#12
I do not like any costume worn by someone who is to old to go trick or treating!! I don’t care what you are wearing, if you are 14 or older looking, I am not going to give you candy!!! Trick or Treating is for the little guys. I do not feel safe answering the door in the evening to older people. Get a life guys!!
#13
All of them. Next?
