Hey Pandas, What’s Your Halloween Costume This Year? (Closed)

Halloween is just around the corner, yay!
#1
I’m going to go as Jane Doe from Ride The Cyclone! Probably noone will understand the reference in my school but it’s scary even thought you don’t understand it
#2
My two sisters and I are dressing up as the Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus! I’m really excited to see how it will turn out in the end!!
#3
Good old fashion Banana. I added these giant Mickey Mouse shoes to the thing for more comedic factor.
#4
Plague Doctor.
#5
I’m going as CR7 and my friend is going as Messi.
