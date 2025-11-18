Hey Pandas, What’s Your Halloween Costume This Year? (Closed)

Halloween is just around the corner, yay!

#1

I’m going to go as Jane Doe from Ride The Cyclone! Probably noone will understand the reference in my school but it’s scary even thought you don’t understand it

#2

My two sisters and I are dressing up as the Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus! I’m really excited to see how it will turn out in the end!!

#3

Good old fashion Banana. I added these giant Mickey Mouse shoes to the thing for more comedic factor.

#4

Plague Doctor.

#5

I’m going as CR7 and my friend is going as Messi.

Patrick Penrose
