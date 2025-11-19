Hey Pandas, What’s Your Greatest Revenge Story?

Whether it’s petty or epic, share the moment you got the perfect payback!
#1
I had an epic karma moment when I was a teenager 😄
My mother is an a*****e, hysterical, toxic woman, with serious emotional issues. She used to take her anger and frustration on me several times per day. I was a good kid, was brilliant at school (first in my class) and never caused any trouble. But to her, I was never good enough: she’d keep screaming, insulting, punishing and humiliating me, and she often resorted to beatings during childhood.
Back to a September day, when I was in high-school. She was preparing tomato broth for winter, and I was getting ready to leave. (Important side note: tomato juice is boiled until it becomes thicker, then poured in glass bottles and left for a while to cool down before sealing the bottles. The ferments resulted keep it preserved for several months).
As usual, she was angry and kept snapping at me for trifles. She called me in the kitchen when I was about to leave. Just when she was repeating me what a “worthless, pathetic, stinky b***h” I was, one of the big bottles with tomato broth literally exploded, spreading 2 liters (about 67 oz) of red juice all over the kitchen: on the walls, on the floor, on the windows etc. It seemed that she had sealed it too early (before cooling down) and the ferments and steam c*****d the bottle, making it explode.
She was silenced, looking in disbelief. I took advantage of the moment. I sweetly said “I have to leave now, bye!” and stormed out the door with a big smile.
Normally, I would stayed to help her clean, but something felt different this time. I often remembered that moment in the following years. It was like the universe, or God, or someone up there wanted to remind me that I was not as she said I was. I was not a “worthless b***h” etc. , and all her rudeness and fury had nothing to do with me. It was a liberating moment.
#2
My ex had been harassing and low key stalking me for over a year after our separation. It all came to a head when I met a guy in a nightclub. While we were dancing my ex sneaked up behind the guy and started beating him and then me. Luckily for me my ex is a complete coward who left me alone after I received a restraining order against him. There were other legal repercussions but that’s not the revenge. The REAL revenge is that me and the guy in the nightclub are now married and have a 3 year old daughter together
#3
Not really revenge but unintentional payback. My ex loved scare pranking me. Nothing serious but tiring over time. One evening, I returned home earlier than he expected me. He was in the bathroom. I didn’t want to scare him by magically appearing in the living room so I rapped lightly on the bathroom door. Literally scared the $#!+ out of him. Like freak out scream. I felt kinda bad but in retrospect, he kinda had it coming.
#4
In Junior high and early high school I was extremely unpopular, to the point that complete strangers I didn’t even know knew who I was by whatever foul nickname my bullies gave me that day/week/month. I would draw my own comic books and they’d steal them and shred them. I was sexually harrassed by some of the girls. I was blamed for things I had nothing to do with. This went on for years.
Worse, my parent had me convinced that if I ever fought back I might hurt or even k**l some one. I would cry while getting my a*s beat instead of defending myself.
Then in my Junior year of high school I was taken in by the Metalheads. The Columbine shooting had just happened we still weren’t popular, but there was never a nicer group of people. They gave me the confidence to join the military. I became a photographer for the US Navy, participated in Operation Enduring Freedom (9/11 response) and Operation Iraq Freedom (Fall of Saddam).
Today, I work in a museum, I’m married to a beautiful woman, I’m a homeowner, and a part-time twice self-published novelist.
I really only think about my bullies when something reminds me of them such as this thread. I don’t even remember the names of half of them.
I think I win.
#5
Was pretty dorky in HS. Walked by a girl who I thought I was friendly with and said hello. Apparently she didn’t want her popular friends to think she was friends with me and said. “Don’t expect us to say hi back.” Anyhoo, life goes on & we graduate. A few years later I’m 21 and cute and I’m at a local bar/lounge when I see her. She looks me up and down and says “D**n op let it all hang out!” I wasn’t “letting it all hang out” for the record I was just wearing a tank top. Anyways she had 2 guys with her that I didn’t know, I don’t hold grudges because it was hs so we chatted for a bit. It soon became obvious that she had a big crush on one of the guys who ended up turning his attention to me all night. I could tell she was pissed even though I wasn’t interested at all but it did feel like karma that her friends were ignoring her in favor of me all night. I liked the other guy anyway because he was a nice, respectful person, he was a drummer so I gave him my number and then my hs friend and her trashy crush were both mad at me 😆
#6
Time. My ex accused me of all sorts of things while she was going to bars, getting drunk then coming home to me and our 6 yr old. Sadly many people took her “side”.
10 years later she hasn’t changed. Neither have I. Thankfully time has shown who we are and all our friends realise who we are. I have a great social life and lots of friends. Took a while though. My advice, be the type of person you want to admire, time is the best revenge.
#7
In middle school, there was this twit who kept getting my friends and I kicked out of our table that we shared with them, causing us to not eat lunch. A little background, the school had this rule that you could only have five people per side to even out drama of people getting pushed off, etc. They would wait for one of us to go get a napkin or something and then call one of their friends over before we got back, filling up all sides, and since they were the favorites, we had to move. One day, after getting kicked out and having to relocate again, I got fed up. These guys were the popular type, and they had no idea about periods or pads or anything, so I stuck a liner to the ringleader’s back. I saw him later that day, and it was still on. Many of the girls were laughing, and all the guys looked confused. I did this a second time and after that, he and the friends who realized what happened avoided our table when they could.
#8
my best revenge story is one that no one knows about but myself because the person who pushed me was no longer in my life. it’s kind of a two-fold revenge as well.
first, i have to confess that i had what is now known as a classical education as well as one from a catholic school. this will play into my story. i got a job as a clerk and was later promoted to a management position. the boss lady, regina, was kind of a pain to work for as she was very meticulous but it was fine as so was i. then she hired another manager. nice lady-no problem. one day they were talking about their alma maters and asked what college i had attended/graduated. told them none-high school only. regina was shocked and asked how did i learn to speak and write so well. told her that i learned well. from that day on she treated me like a moron. when i asked after one exceptionally long explanation of a process why the over detail she actually said that since i wasn’t college educated then i probably wouldn’t understand. needless to say i was dumbfounded. eventually left that job and a couple of years later returned to school. ended up with 3 degrees plus graduating with honors.
the second part of this has to do with my now ex hubby. i supported him while he attended college and at one point he started treating me like regina had done. that was when i returned to college.
now that i have those degrees/honors, guess what? they don’t mean a thing. like one professor told me “phd means piled high and deep”. i have met/worked with people with degrees up the wahzoo who could not find their butts with a map and a flashlight. i have also met people with less than high school education who are more intelligent than others. it doesn’t mean a thing. what does matter is what you do with it and how you treat others. for me, i put it to work to help other women attain their goals and achieve relief for injustices. could i have done it without the degrees? of course. but those who hire still think that paper means something. it’s really kind of sad as there are so many out there that can make the world a better place without the so called higher education.
#9
In high school (1980s) I was bullied relentlessly by a group of 4 other guys because I read comic books. One of their main taunts was that I lived in a dream world and I needed to get a life outside of fantasy. Years later I worked as a comic book illustrator and then editor. I was featured in a newspaper article, three magazine articles (Cosmo was one of them), was interviewed on radio and on a popular prime time TV program. Now I write novels. Not exactly revenge, but I suspect one or maybe more of them got wind of it at some point. I hope it made them consider how petty they’d been.
#10
My ex in Tx and I split. Before that I had to clean out the trailer of a long time friend, who was kind of a deviant. So using rubber gloves I put all of his girlfriends toys into a box. She was a sub, my friend was the dom.
Funny part is I thought I packed them in the pod that went to his mom. Nope. The box was stashed by my then-husband in the garage. When we split, I took all the furniture and firearms and left him nothing but a box of deviant toys. In an empty apartment. In the middle of the apartment for the landlords to find.
#11
My boyfriend was cheating on me. On my 24th birthday I was at our local club and he turned up with this woman. She knew that she was the “other woman” but was so smug.
She was quite plaIn and I saw that she had a moustache. My petty revenge was to say to her “at least you could have shaved”. (BTW, left my bf soon after.)
#12
Not me, but my dad.
When we moved to a town in Letterkenny Co. Donegal Ireland in 1976, there was a lot of bad feelings with a few of the residents against English people. Thankfully this was NOT normal and 99.99% of the people there were more than welcoming to to my mum. My mother was English and My father was Irish (both have since passed away). They were in a pub one Friday night when this man started giving my mother a really hard time calling her every horrible name he could think of and just being really horrible to just because she was English. No matter what my dad said or did he wouldn’t stop and only stopped when the landlord threw him out.
At the time my dad was one of the manager in the local factory and was hiring people for contract work like plumbers and electricians etc. When it was time to interview for plumbers he couldn’t believe who walked in. The same man who was giving my mother a hard time the previous Friday night. Dad just looked at him and said “After the way you treated my wife the other night, what do you think your chances are of getting this job”? The man said nothing, just turned around and left. Dad never saw him again.
#13
I put my mom’s car keys in a bucket of water beads.
#14
Back about 1990, a local concert venue sold “season tickets”. Five shows, same seats, one price. Heart, Jethro Tull were among the acts. The first show: Guy behind me gets drunk and quite annoying. We let it slide. Second show: Same guys, same guy gets more drunk. I ask him to quiet down and he wants to fight. His friend took him out of there. Show three: I was prepared. Extracted urushiol oil and took it with me. Got there early and dumped it on their seats. When they arrived, they apologized and promised to be quiet. But the deed was done. I felt bad and ended up with one hell of a poison ivy rash on my hand. It was a humid August night and they were in shorts. Shows four and five: They were no shows.
#15
This guy who always bullied me in year 7-9 decided to mess with me now. I was weak af, but now I am strong enough to carry him one handed, had drunk an energy drink, and was on an adrenaline rush. I could have nailed him, but instead I decided to just unleash… words do more damage than fists. This guy is a fvcking coward, okay? He was harassing me and one of my closest friends, who is gay, so got picked on by him. So I turned to this piece of d****e and said to him, why do you hate what is different… well it was a bit ruder than that but whatever. He pushed me but I didn’t budge. I pushed back. I had just won a kart race and was the cool kid, not the idiot people thought I was in year 7. All of his “friends” were on my side. He left. I chased him out, and shielded my close friend. The bully is now ostracized. I later had another race, and gained more respect. People do not mess with me. But I push him around. Oh my, have the tables turned…
#16
I remember in 4th grade on my first day of school, i wanted to make new friends in my class and walked up to a group of boys, and they just laughed at me! That was when I started getting bullied. They said mean things to me, made me feel less than, and even kicked me when they were behind me in line! Then I had enough and told them to back the f**k off or I’m going to to f*****g tell the principal! (that might give off f****n Karen vibes, but I had f*****g enough!) I told the principal, but the principal didn’t do s**t! SO I told my teacher, and my bully was in for it!
#17
Another story! There was this boy named Kyle Pyle! He was an even worse bully! He would call me an b***h and an h*e. He was simply mean, and even him being in the same room as me was t*****e! Once I did a presentation and he said it was f*****g cringey! I had f*****g enough when he sent an email saying ‘you black as hell’ in my mind i’m like ‘try me!’ let’s see how u like getting suspended for a f*****g week… worse he sent the email from someone elses account. F**k that b***h! He even called me fat once, so like yeah time to get him suspended… he got suspended for a week and a half! It was awesome! He came back and tried to sit by me, he got embarassed in front of the whole class! Even during the gmas test, he got kicked out of the room! good ridence to bad trash!
#18
I was not the one getting revenge but, I am still going to tell you this story about my father getting revenge on his sibling (one of his siblings).
He was in the basement playing Donkey Kong 3 with his siblings.
Both of them took an extra turn. My dad however did NOT…
So, he took a pillow and farted on it.
He asked both of them to smell it.
They then started to smell the pillow.
Five days later they started PUKING…..
#19
Got ghosted by a business partner I helped build up. They took some clients and tried to copy what I was doing.
So I leveled up—launched my own Freight Broker course, built it bigger, better, and started teaching others how to do it right.
A year later, they hit me up asking to “team up again. Below is the link
#20
Epic moment in high school, which was decades ago. I was in one class with this one guy who kept making “drive by” comments: wanting me to listen, but walking away quickly, so it was never a real conversation. Weird at first, then it got annoying, and just why? I ignored him. I get now, later in life, that he wanted attention and didn’t know how to get it, but not my problem.
So of course he made it my problem. The comments became more frequent, and more snarky. Then one day, I exploded on him. I was in my high school lunchroom, talking excitedly to friends about what I wanted for my birthday. I mentioned a Cabbage Patch doll (yep, I’m that old). From several tables over, I heard this disgusted, whiny drawl: “What… would YOU… want with… THAT?” And all his little friends were laughing and smiling.
With a table full of teachers right behind me, without uttering one curse word, I said the MOST unforgivable things I could think of. Length of his peen, about his mother and how she was a total wh*ore, how many thousands of fathers he had, and on and on and on. And he started crying, and ran out of the crowded lunch room. Teachers said not a word.
He left me alone after that. He’s also never left our hometown. Zero regrets, 10/10, highly recommend, would do it again. He FA’d, and the FO scarred him for life.
#21
A few potential ones, but I’ll go with two from the Covid-19 Pandemic. Keep in mind, I was a Walmart employee at the time.
The first one was when I was unpacking a pallet of baby wipes during the early part of the pandemic. I was unpacking while talking to a couple asking for some of these for their baby daughter, since there was a limit of 1-2 packs of bay wipes. A random woman literally turns her cart super-quickly at me and attempts to hit me. I notice and instinctive dodge by moving behind a metal support beam.
She ran her cart into the support beam so hard that it slammed. I give the couple I was talking to the biggest pack of baby wipes I have (I think it was a 1,600 pack) – than, glare at the woman with a “I know what you did there and f**k off for that” glare. She backed off quickly and the couple thanked me gratefully.
The other one was karma in it’s purest form. I was working on fixing up a jeans table and had a man attempt to take the medical mask off my face. I have insane space-related memorization abilities, so I simply dodge via back up. He tried three more times, I dodge three more times via sideways step and other stepping methods. He ended up hitting both shins and ankles on the table while I remained unharmed and masked. I walked off after that to fix up other jeans, and he was in too much pain to follow me.
#22
My ex-boyfriend accused me of telling his, at that time, teenage niece about our s*x life. I never did that and wouldn’t because frankly it’s none of her business, regardless of her age. He didn’t even ask me if it was true what she said. He broke up with me also saying “I want to travel and can’t do that with a girlfriend”.
Joke’s on him. I’ve been happily married for over 20 years and he’s still single living in his parents’ home, miserable with his lonely life.
#23
Haven’t had a chance to put my plan in motion, but since my parents are Homophobes and I’ll be at their house May 31, I’ll be staying up late and Queer-ifying the entire house!
#24
This was in junior high. I was incredibly unpopular, and to make it worse, I took the school bus with the worst bully that loved to target my friends and I. He bullied us for 2 years before, one day, he came up to one of my friends and called him r******d. I asked him “how many braincells do you actually have?” And he said 100! I proceeded to tell him that the human average is 100 billion. Whenever he messed with us after that, we would discredit him by telling him “says the one with 100 braincells.”
