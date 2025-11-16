Hey Pandas, What’s Your Funniest Birthday Story?

Once a year, every year, we get to look back on how we’ve grown. Sometimes they can be there most memorable days of our lives. What’s your funniest birthday story?
#1
I am the youngest of 6 children, my only brother is 10 years older than me.
When I turned 8 years old, on Jult 4th, my brother cut a hole in the top of a watermelon, put in a candle and my family sang ‘happy birthday ‘ to me. When I blew out the candle my mom asked me what I wished for. I burst into tears and said ‘I hope I never have another birthday like this!!’.
No presents. No cake. Just a dumb watermelon!
My mom took me to wash away my tears and when we went back to the kitchen, there was a whole party set up for me. Presents, cake, with 8 candles, and streamers.
From then on, my brother gave me a watermelon for my birthday.
When he went off to college and even moved to Chicago, there was a watermelon on the front porch when I woke up.
Now, 50 years later, he calls me from across the country to tell me he is having watermelon for my birthday.
#2
My sweet 16 birthday present… my grandma and uncle came down to surprise me… rode all the way home from a missions trip and noticed my bedroom door (which I’ve spent an hour painting) was now black and said welcome home… opened my door and saw my room was now black and red and my art on the wall that took 3hrs to paint was now covered but of course now I have a bunk bed covered in lights… to my family thx u but pls no mor suprises
#3
A classmate begged to be invited to my 8th birthday party. I objected over and over but her mother was a friend of my mother. I lived with my grandparents who had money…like I knew. 🤷♀️ My birthday parties were known for great food, great fun and great prizes. The cake was always beautiful and pink. Lanis showed her a*s the whole time. She had tantrums when she didn’t win the game prizes, pushed my friends to the ground and threw food at my dog. She even blew out my birthday candles after refusing to sing Happy Birthday. The candles being blown out by the shrew was the tipping point for me. I got her in a choke hold and wailed on her until I saw blood. My grandmother, Queenie, tossed her and her mother out. I was welcomed as a hero the next Monday. My teacher told my grandmother in confidence that I had done what she had been wanting to do for two months.
