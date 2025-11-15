Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Metal Band? (Closed)

by

I’ve been listening to Iron Maiden and Black Sabbath. What are some other good ones?

#1

I’ve always preferred AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Sabbath, Metallica, G’N’R. I’m not too up-to-date on the current stuff but nothing new seems to hit me like the classics.

#2

Three days grace, linkin park, theres tons!

#3

Metallica is awesome. I also like some songs by Moonspell.

#4

Dio, Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Rammstein, AC/DC, Metallica, and Black Sabbath. You really can’t go wrong with these classics. I also love Night Wish and Epica, they have great vocalist.

#5

Iron Maiden, Metallica, AC/DC, Kiss, Twisted Sister and LinkIn Park

#6

the rock

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Interesting Facts You Didn’t Know About Judy Greer
3 min read
Feb, 9, 2023
I Photographed Abandoned Soviet Towns And Factories In Kyrgyzstan
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Locke and Key
Why We’ll Be Watching New Netflix Series “Locke & Key”
3 min read
Dec, 14, 2019
Hey Pandas, How Would You Describe The Country You Live In Right Now? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Watch “The Slow Mo Guys” Smack James Corden in the Face With a Dodgeball
3 min read
Apr, 3, 2018
What We Can Expect from Berserk Season 3?
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.