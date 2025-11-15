Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Metal Band? (Closed)

I’ve been listening to Iron Maiden and Black Sabbath. What are some other good ones?
I’ve always preferred AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Sabbath, Metallica, G’N’R. I’m not too up-to-date on the current stuff but nothing new seems to hit me like the classics.
Three days grace, linkin park, theres tons!
Metallica is awesome. I also like some songs by Moonspell.
Dio, Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Rammstein, AC/DC, Metallica, and Black Sabbath. You really can’t go wrong with these classics. I also love Night Wish and Epica, they have great vocalist.
Iron Maiden, Metallica, AC/DC, Kiss, Twisted Sister and LinkIn Park
