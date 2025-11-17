Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite UK Slang Word And What Does It Mean? (Closed)

I got this idea about reading a thread on Bored Panda discussing what gaff means (house).
Bollocks
Pie Hole – Mouth. Cake Hole – Mouth. Arsehole – Piers Morgan.
Not so much a phrase, so much as what you can add to a phrase. Take anything around you, then add you absolute Infront of it, and then you ave an English insult
‘Ow do? is my favourite expression from my home county of North Yorkshire. It means “How’s it going?” but sounds so warm and welcoming. Best response? “Can’t complain, pet”
“Trump”. It means fart
Reight chuffed. When something makes you happy.
Bell end. The end of a p****r or when one is acting like a d!ckhead.
A reminder to visitors to our shores, most swear words can be used as a sign of affection, so getting called a “f****r” or a “c**t” is not necessarily an insult, but it could be! Depends on tone and context. No wonder English can be considered a hard language, especially as us natives do our best to make it incomprehensible to most others.
Mardy.
East Midlands, meaning someone in a mood.
Mardy Bastard.
Someone who is usually in a mood.
K******d.
Pillock.
Wazzock.
Numpty.
S**t for brains.
Plonker.
Dingleberry.
Cockwomble.
Numpty.
Lived in Yorkshire for a few years and now “Anything” is “Owt” and “Nothing” is “Nowt”. Try it!
Cob. The ONLY name for a bread roll, East Midlands again.
It was hard to think of one that we don’t also use in Australia! Then I remembered the word naff, meaning to lack taste or style. One I just found odd (and that confused my drama class, including the teacher, when we were doing a English play) was ‘anorak’ which is literally a raincoat, but in the context we found it, meant a nerd. Not understanding it, the teacher changed it to the word cardigan, which of course made even less sense in context!
“Twat” it rhymes with “Hat” not “Swat”. It can have two meanings.
1. A minor insult – “You’re a twat”
2. To hit – “Oh no! A spider! Quick, twat it with this newspaper!”
Tegs are teeth in some places!!!
Tipsy, squiffy, blotto, sloshed, smashed, hammered, trolleyed, plastered, mullered, paralytic, s**t faced, pissed, wankered.
All mean drunk.
Hanging/hanging out of my a**e mean hungover.
The best and probably original swear in the UK is F**k
So you can say
F**k Me! Im amazed
F**k you! You’re an idiot
F**k off! Go away
F*****g hell! No bloody way!
F**k! Literally for anything at anytime for anything!
I dont give a f**k! I dont care
Aww f**k ! Didnt want that to happen
etc etc very f*****g versatile word is F**k
Oh, there are *way* too many to choose just one, but as a techie, ‘Dodgy’ (of poor quality or workmanship) is a top ranking entry. The British to American Dictionary has a good list of slang (https://www.effingpot.com/chapters/slang/), but he seems to be unaware that Americans are already quite familiar with many of these. Compo Simmonite’s use of ‘Any road’ (anyway) on ‘Last of the Summer Wine’ was quite charming. And Cockney Rhyming Slang can be delightful, as seen in the theme from the original ‘Italian Job’ – This is the self-preservation society,
This is the self-preservation society
Go wash your German bands, your boat race too
Comb your barnet, fair we’ve got alot to do
Put on your dickie dirt and your peckham rye
‘Cause time’s soon hurrying by
Get your skates on mate
Get your skates on mate
No bib around your Gregory Peck today, eh?
Drop your plates of meat right up on the seat
This is the self-preservation society,
This is the self-preservation society
Gotta get a bloomin’ move on
Babadab-babadabadab-bab-ba
Jump in the jam jar gonna get straight
(Babadab-babadabadab-bab-ba)
Hurry up mate, gonna be late
How’s your father?
Tickety boo, tickety boo
Gotta get a bloomin’ move on
In far northern England, it sounds like, “divint dee it mon” and means, “don’t do it man”.
#20
Manchester-
Buzzin’ – very happy
Mint – something very good
Sket – really bad insult!!
F#£ks sake – I can’t believe you did/said that
Our kid – anybody you’ve known pretty much longer than a year
Aldier (Aldi-er) – somebody who shoplifts from aldi and will try and sell it to you with the security tags still on it
Fagman – the shop that sells duty free or even counterfeit cigarettes and tobacco for about a fiver
K**b end – just a stupid person really
Bangin’ – really good music or a bad headache
Shudda as in his mam shudda give his dad a blow job – they really don’t like that person. At all!!
Barm – what lithe foolish people call a bread roll.
Butty – sandwich
Unit – used to describe large and/or tall people
Proper – very
Mingin’ – disgusting
Minger – ugly person
Beeroff. East Midlands, possibly Nottinghamshire specific, the name for a corner shop. Means “Beer For Consumption Off The Premises” from the little plate above the door that such shops had to have.
Old Yorkshire dialect, Sen, meaning self
Got missen a right bargain at the market.
Get thissen off for a weekend jolly.
Myself and thyself.
Gov’na = Boss. T****r = Mas*urbater. Cuppa = Tea.
#24
Need to vent frustration?
“awww BULLOCKS!”
Translation:
” awww BALLS!!”
claggy – sticky, damp.
faff – doing a lot of nothing
‘Chunder’ to throw up .. as in the guy behind me in line chundered all over my shirt. ‘Munted’ had a lot to drink
#27
Bussin. It means really good, so when you eat something you can say “Dang that meal was bussin!” and everyone around you will get confused.
1) Bawbag (Scotland): Slang for s*****m (We named a hurricane “Hurricane Bawbag back in 2011 and it became an Internet sensation)
2) Gallus (Scots language): Cheeky or mischievous
3) Your Minging or Yer’ mingin’: Used to describe something or someone that is unclean, dirty, or foul-smelling
4) Blootered (Orcadian English dialect): Very drunk
5) Puggled (Orcadian English dialect): Exhausted
6) Blether (Scotland/Scots language): To chatter away / a chatter box
7) Crabbit (Shetlandic English dialect): A grouchy person
“Sherman” for an American person
Sherman = Sherman Tank = Sherman Tank Yank = Yankee
“They were having a Barney.” As in Barney Rubble from the Flintstones. “They were having an argument.”
Gander: look at.
As in Only Fools and Horses ” oi, Rodney, get a gander at that”
( Only Fools and Horses was one of the best British comedies )
“Slag” – The very word for insulting someone, talking trash about them. Such a simple word.
Bob’s your uncle! I don’t know what it means, I think it’s an exclamation of something good, please correct me if I’m wrong. I like it because I have a brother Bob. So if I told my son “Bob’s your uncle” it would be a statement of fact. Otherwise, almost any insult sounds better in British slang.
arlarse – it’s a scouse term, meaning a sh*tty action/person, depending on what it’s describing
Petrolhead, a car lover, gearhead, someone with petrol in their veins.
Bend er. Slang for a homosexual.
Wánker. Tøsser. Means masturbatør.
I somehow acquired “bugger” at some point from the UK in-laws, so that’s my fave. Everyone I know in the UK laughs at my American voice saying it. So it at least amuses people :-) Oh, and I referred to BoJo as “too much of a k**b to be a prick”. (This, FYI, did not amuse my Brexiteering English in-laws, but the Scots ones loved it.)
Gert – South West for big
Where’s thick Gert bugger to then ?
“cheese eating surrender monkey”, a joke insult for French people
Berk rhyming slang for Berkshire Hunt rhyming with C*nt.
Lush. Comes from Bristol area meaning a really nice.
Bodge-Bodge job. A bespoke solution for fitting something together. He’s bodged that with tape.
“minging” (ugly);”gutted”(disappointed); “snogging” (kissing); “manky” (a bit gross)
Bollocks! For obvious reasons.
Wanker! Yup, obvious reasons too.
Yob. I have seen and personally know a few of them.
Quite a list that I know but these are the major ones.
Wanker, Bollocks, Bloody, Penguin ting, Mandem
