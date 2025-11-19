Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Type Of Tea? (Closed)

It can be anything: an English Breakfast, a Masala Chai, even a herbal Peppermint!
#1
For me, it’s a warm Masala Chai in winter ;)
#2
I love really strong coffee that I make myself. Won’t buy coffee made in restaurants or the detestable Starbucks, just disappoints. Do enjoy an occasional cuppa, Orange Pekoe at the local Chinese restaurant or Irish Breakfast at brunch, or a Cardamom Chai. Would Green Tea Ice Cream count? Because it’s awesome?
#3
I like lighter black ones like orange pekoe. Some of those delicate white teas have been pretty good too but they are expensive. I used to farm kombucha with oolong exclusively, but it got a bit strong to drink regularly so I don’t do that any more.
#4
There is a black tea I enjoy every morning, it has lion’s name mushroom powder added to it. Look up the mushroom, it has so many health benefits. I have it with a splash of its milk to take away the bitterness.
#5
I love any herbal tea, but i love any with apple, blackcurrant or just rooibos tea!
#6
Other teas I have regularly are a rosehip tea. Tastes like a hot sour jam to me. Turmeric and ginger. Turmeric is super good for you, you taste the turmeric but you feel the ginger warmth as it goes down. Also was given a pear and elderflower tea for crimbo. I am really enjoying that.
#7
Oolong tea
#8
Camomile, then traditional chai tea as a close second. Earl grey as a daily morning pick me up also.
#9
A lot of teas around where I live is not very good quality–which is kind of ironic, considering i live in Mainland China, but i really enjoy a boba place near my school. They use 紅茶, “red tea” (maybe black tea or smth similar? i’m not sure of the english way to say it) mixed with milk and cream, as well as tapioca pearls, which is the traditional way to make boba, popular in Taiwan in the 1980s, especially where my mom grew up.
I also really liked a creamy matcha thing i tried in japan!
#10
English Breakfast. All day long
