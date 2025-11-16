Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Thing To Do With Your Family? (Closed)

What’s your favorite thing to do with your family?
#1
Nothing much. Really. There have been times where I have been reading, my Mum doing a jigsaw, Dad pottering about, all in the same room, all comfortable with each other, comfortable with the silence,
That to me is the dream. If and when I find a partner where we can happily just enjoy the silence in each others company, not feel embarrassed, not feel like one of us has to make conversation, that is when we have truly a relationship.
#2
At bedtime I read a book, sing a hymn, and teach a memory verse to my children ( 4 yo girl, boys at 2 yo and 7 months). Hearing a 2 year old sing the first verse of “A Mighty Fortress is Our God” is both precious and hilarious.
We also make a point of asking the older two what their favorite think that happened that day was, and it’s so interesting and sweet to hear what sticks out to them.
#3
When all of a sudden we get sucked into a 2-3 hour conversation talking about everything and anything (but not the mundane stuff like how was your day) and everyone is involved
#4
when we’re all sitting in the living room watching a show that everyone likes, maybe i made brownies or something and it’s a real family moment.
#5
it’s normally me finding a new show to watch and the my dad and sister start to watch it and it become one of those shows we can’t watch without the others
#6
Yell at them lol
#7
watch marvel movies and just being stupid with them telling dad jokes ( we have 9 people in our house and my dad is the only guy
#8
Playing Clue! I am always Mrs. Peacock. We found an older one at an antique store and it’s so fun to play:)
#9
Eating meals together.
It’s the best. Sometimes we fight, sometimes we laugh until we cry, sometimes we talk about deep subjects.
Just as long as we are together and the food is good.
#10
Watch Jeopardy or play board games/cards
Follow Us